LIVE UPDATES: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – July 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Samsung holds its second Unpacked event of the year, after its January unveiling of its S-series flagship phones, notable for launching the brand’s Galaxy AI features.

The brand’s second Unpacked in 2024, as in previous years, will reveal the latest foldable phones, with Galaxy AI features expected to take center stage.

The event, to be held in Paris, France on July 10, 9 pm, Philippine time, will be livestreamed on the Samsung.com website and YouTube channel.

Rappler will be covering the event

LATEST UPDATES