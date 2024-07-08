LIVE UPDATES: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – July 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Samsung holds its second Unpacked event of the year, after its January unveiling of its S-series flagship phones, notable for launching the brand’s Galaxy AI features.
The brand’s second Unpacked in 2024, as in previous years, will reveal the latest foldable phones, with Galaxy AI features expected to take center stage.
The event, to be held in Paris, France on July 10, 9 pm, Philippine time, will be livestreamed on the Samsung.com website and YouTube channel.
Rappler will be covering the event, so bookmark this page for the latest updates.
LATEST UPDATES
LOOK BACK: What were the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5’s best features?
The ZFold 5 represented a key physical change with its new hinge that finally allowed the phone to unfold nearly flat, which did a lot to making the phone look sleeker.
With the S24 phones introducing a suite of AI features to S phones called Galaxy AI back in January, many are looking forward to see how such features will be implemented on the the brand’s newest foldables.
LOOK BACK: Samsung Unpacked – July 2023
A year ago, Samsung launched its Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 at their July 2023 Unpacked event held in Seoul, South Korea.
The two phones had notable improvements. The Fold5 had a new hinge that finally allowed it fold nearly flat, as opposed to older versions that showed a gap between the two folding screens, and was nicely thinner and lighter.
The Flip5’s biggest physical improvement was its cover screen, which now covered the entire front-facing cover panel, and was 3 times bigger than the previous version.
How will this year’s phones evolve?
The Fold5’s price started at P98,990 for the 256GB version, while the Flip5’s price started at P64,990.
Along with the foldables, Samsung also launched the new Watch6 series, and Galaxy Tab S9.
– Rappler.com