Vivo launches flagship X80 Pro, priced at P59,999

MANILA, Philippines – Vivo on Thursday, June 9, officially launched its flagship line of X devices, the X80 and the X80 Pro, both of which tout their imaging capabilities, and are the 3rd generation product of the brand’s partnership with German lens maker Zeiss.

The Pro is priced at P59,999 while the base X80 is P45,999.

Both models use Zeiss optics that meet Zeiss’ T* Coating standard – the same standards used in lenses made for dedicated camera systems such as DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. Zeiss lenses have a reputation for vivid and accurate colors, and that is what vivo is promising with the X80 and X80 Pro’s cameras. The phones also have the Zeiss Super Night Camera feature powering night imaging capabilities.

Video capabilities also benefit from the Zeiss partnership. Vivo says that the X80 can accurately reproduce Zeiss’ anamorphic lenses for film, which allows users to create film effects like natural-looking oval flares in videos and photos in cinematic 2.39:1 aspect ratio.

Unique to the X80 Pro is a gimbal-equipped portrait camera, with the tiny gimbal system physically able to adapt to movement and vibrations to stabilize the camera, and create sharper images.

The base X80 has three cameras (50MP main, 12MP wide-angle, 12MP portrait) while the X80 Pro has four (50MP main, 48MP wide, 12MP portrait, 8MP 5X zoom periscope).

Vivo also equips both X80 phones with the new V1+ chip, a chip separate from its primary Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (X80 Pro) and Mediatek Dimensity 9000 (base X80), which specializes in imaging, display and game graphics. Specifically, vivo says the V1+ chip’s benefits include better removal of noise in night video, better high dynamic range performance, and better overall performance in less-than-perfect lighting conditions. Both phones have 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The phones are equipped with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 2,960 x 1,440 resolution for the X80 Pro and 2,220 x 1,080 resolution for the X80. Both have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The base X80 has a 4,500 mAH battery while the Pro has a 4,700 mAH battery. Both are compatible with vivo’s 80W wired fast-charging tech FlashCharge, while the X80 Pro has the added 50W wireless fast-charging.

Other features exclusive to the X80 Pro include HiFi audio, IP68 protection, and a larger screen fingerprint sensor, which can be used for using two fingers simultaneously for more secure verification.



The X80 Pro only comes in cosmic black, while the base X80 comes in cosmic black and urban blue. Pre-order period for the phones is from June 10 to 17 on vivo’s official site and vivo’s Shopee and Lazada stores. – Rappler.com