[GAMES & GADGETS] Product announcements, prices, and promos: July 2024

OPPO is expected to announce the price and availability of their photography focused OPPO Reno12 Series 5G phones on July 12.

The OPPO Reno12 5G boasts a 50MP Sony LYT-600 Sensor with an All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF and OIS for its main camera while the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G features a 50MP telephoto portrait camera.

Both selfie cameras of the OPPO Reno12 5G (32MP) and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G (50MP) are equipped with AI Portrait capabilities that support both autofocus and Portrait Mode.