[GAMES & GADGETS] Product announcements, prices, and promos: July 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Keep track of the latest smartphone, tablet, laptop, game, and other consumer electronic announcements, including details on price, availability, and promos from your favorite tech brands by bookmarking this page here!
UPCOMING LAUNCH: OPPO Reno12 Series 5G
OPPO is expected to announce the price and availability of their photography focused OPPO Reno12 Series 5G phones on July 12.
The OPPO Reno12 5G boasts a 50MP Sony LYT-600 Sensor with an All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF and OIS for its main camera while the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G features a 50MP telephoto portrait camera.
Both selfie cameras of the OPPO Reno12 5G (32MP) and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G (50MP) are equipped with AI Portrait capabilities that support both autofocus and Portrait Mode.
UPCOMING LAUNCH: HONOR 200 Series phone
HONOR confirms its AI Portrait Master HONOR 200 Series phone will be coming to the Philippines. No details on availability and price have been announced yet.
LAPTOPS: ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC
ASUS announces the Vivobook S 15 (S5507), which it says its the first-ever Copilot+ AI PC in the Philippines, equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite Processor.
Pre-order runs from July 2 to July 10, 2024, with bundles valued at over P26,000, via the ASUS site. The product’s launch will be livestreamed on July 11, 6 pm on the ASUS Philippines Facebook page.
TABLETS: HUAWEI MatePad SE 11”, HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”
The HUAWEI MatePad SE 11”, available in Nebula Grey, will come with exclusive first sale freebies for purchases made from June 28 to July 31, 2024. The HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” 8GB + 128GB variant, priced at P11,999, will include the HUAWEI M-Pencil Lite (worth P2,999), a flip cover (worth P999), and a coffee mug (worth P999).
The HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” 6GB + 128 GB variant, valued at P8,999, will come with a flip cover (worth P999) and a coffee mug (worth P999) available online through the HUAWEI Online Store, Shopee, and Lazada starting July 21, 2024.
Availability of the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S (P29,999), which features upgraded PaperMatte Display technology, has not been announced.
Visit the HUAWEI site for full specs.
UPCOMING LAUNCH: Samsung Unpacked
Samsung is set to launch the next versions of their Galazy Z foldable phones, expected to carry new Galaxy AI features.
The event will be held in Paris, France, and will be livestreamed on Wednesday, July 10, 9 pm on Samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.
The brand is also inviting consumers to register for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked by visiting https://www.samsung.com/ph/unpacked/ for the chance to get an e-voucher worth up to P7,000 plus a chance to win a 65” Neo QLED 4K TV worth P135,999.