Amazon announces ‘Secret Level’ series featuring Armored Core, Mega Man, PlayStation titles

Gelo Gonzales

The show debuts on December 10

MANILA, Philippines – Amazon on Wednesday, August 21, announced a new Prime Video animated series called Secret Level, featuring video game franchises. 

The show will feature “original short stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games” to be co-helmed by Amazon MGM, and Blur Studio of Love, Death + Robots fame. 

Fifteen episodes are slated to debut worldwide on December 10. 

Here are the video games that will be featured:

  • Armored Core
  • Concord
  • Crossfire
  • Dungeons & Dragons
  • Exodus
  • Honor of Kings
  • Mega Man
  • New World: Aeternum
  • PAC-MAN
  • PlayStation (Highlighting various PlayStation Studios beloved entities)
  • Sifu
  • Spelunky
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Unreal Tournament
  • Warhammer 40,000

Secret Level is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller. Dave Wilson serves as executive producer and supervising director. 

Watch the trailer:

Amazon calls it a show where “gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.” – Rappler.com

Gelo Gonzales

Gelo Gonzales is Rappler’s technology editor. He covers consumer electronics, social media, emerging tech, and video games.
