Amazon announces ‘Secret Level’ series featuring Armored Core, Mega Man, PlayStation titles

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Amazon on Wednesday, August 21, announced a new Prime Video animated series called Secret Level, featuring video game franchises.

The show will feature “original short stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games” to be co-helmed by Amazon MGM, and Blur Studio of Love, Death + Robots fame.

Fifteen episodes are slated to debut worldwide on December 10.

Here are the video games that will be featured:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus

Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

PAC-MAN

PlayStation (Highlighting various PlayStation Studios beloved entities)

Sifu

Spelunky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000

Secret Level is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller. Dave Wilson serves as executive producer and supervising director.

Watch the trailer:

Play Video

Amazon calls it a show where “gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.” – Rappler.com