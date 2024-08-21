LIVE UPDATES: Gamescom 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Want to know more about the biggest and brightest announcements from Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany? We’ve got you covered across the five days of Gamescom!
Check out our list of the major announcements and reveals from this prestigious event, which is happening from August 21 to 25.
LATEST UPDATES
‘Starfield: Shattered Space’ expansion arrives on September 30
Check out the latest on Bethesda’s spacefaring role-playing game Starfield in this teaser trailer for the upcoming expansion, Shattered Space.
Alongside the September 30 release date, learn more about your new best friend in space: the Rev-8 buggy!
‘Little Nightmares’ studio reveals cooperative horror game ‘Reanimal’
THQ Nordic and Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios announced Reanimal at Gamescom Opening Night Live.
The game can be played in solo or cooperative modes, and is a horror adventure game featuring “a brother and sister who go through hell to rescue their missing friends.”
Watch the announcement trailer below:
‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ to launch on December 9, also gets Spring 2025 PS5 release
This much is known: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on December 9 for Xbox Series X|S consoles, and on PC and Game Pass.
What was a shocker at Gamescom Opening Night Live was that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be launching on PlayStation 5… in Spring of 2025.
‘Dying Light: The Beast’ announced
Dying Light: The Beast is a smaller-scale standalone game set within the Dying LIght world, and is said to star Kyle Crane from Techland’s first Dying Light game.
More info on the game is available here, with the game slated to come out on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation. While no release date has been announced, owners of Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition will receive the game for free. However, Techland will “stop selling Ultimate Edition and Ultimate Upgrade by September 30, 2024.”
‘Path of Exile 2’ gets early access release in November
During the Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony, Grinding Gear Games announced a November 15 early access release date for Path of Exile 2.
Check out the early access date announcement trailer below.
‘Borderlands 4’ announced for likely 2025 release
Gamescom 2024 brought everyone its first glimpse of Borderlands 4, with the looter-shooter title slated for release in fiscal year 2026.
According to a press release from 2K Games and Gearbox Entertainment, this points to a release range within April 2025 and December 2025.
Watch the trailer below.