All the announcements from Xbox Games Showcase 2023

All the announcements from Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Check out the announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2023

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is in the books, punctuating Summer Game Fest with a slew of amazing games from Xbox Games Studios and their creative partners.

We finally get to see some much-needed updates from Fable and Avowed, along with high-profile surprises such as the reveal of Atlus Studio Zero’s new title Metaphor: ReFantazio and the reveal of Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws. There were also some intriguing hidden gems such as Thunder Lotus’ 33 Immortals and Chinese Room’s Still Wakes Deep.

Closing it all out was an immensely impressive 40-minute Starfield Direct. Todd Howard did say that “if you were not interested in Starfield then, you will be now.” You had our curiosity before, but now you have our attention, Mr. Howard.

And with that, on with the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 recap!

Fable

Fable

South of Midnight

South of Midnight

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws

33 Immortals

33 Immortals

Payday 3

Payday 3

Persona 3 Reload (2024)

Persona 3 Reload (2024)

Avowed (2024)

Avowed (2024)

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Forza Motorsport (October 10, 2023)

Forza Motorsport (October 10, 2023)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Overwatch 2: Invasion

Overwatch 2: Invasion

Persona 5 Tactica (November 19)

Persona 5 Tactica (November 19)

Still Wakes the Deep

Still Wakes the Deep

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (Sept 26)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (Sept 26)

Xbox Series S Carbon Black

Xbox Series S Carbon Black

Starfield (September 6)

Starfield (September 6)

Also shown were trailers for a Dune-themed expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Fallout 76, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Jusant, Cities: Skylines II, Towerborne, Clockwork Revolution, and the Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Controller and Headset. – Rappler.com

This story also appears on One More Game, Rappler’s coverage partner for Summer Game Fest 2023.

