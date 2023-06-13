All the announcements from Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is in the books, punctuating Summer Game Fest with a slew of amazing games from Xbox Games Studios and their creative partners.
We finally get to see some much-needed updates from Fable and Avowed, along with high-profile surprises such as the reveal of Atlus Studio Zero’s new title Metaphor: ReFantazio and the reveal of Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws. There were also some intriguing hidden gems such as Thunder Lotus’ 33 Immortals and Chinese Room’s Still Wakes Deep.
Closing it all out was an immensely impressive 40-minute Starfield Direct. Todd Howard did say that “if you were not interested in Starfield then, you will be now.” You had our curiosity before, but now you have our attention, Mr. Howard.
And with that, on with the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 recap!
Fable
South of Midnight
Star Wars Outlaws
33 Immortals
Payday 3
Persona 3 Reload (2024)
Avowed (2024)
Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Forza Motorsport (October 10, 2023)
The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
Overwatch 2: Invasion
Persona 5 Tactica (November 19)
Still Wakes the Deep
Dungeons of Hinterberg
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (Sept 26)
Xbox Series S Carbon Black
Starfield (September 6)
Also shown were trailers for a Dune-themed expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Fallout 76, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Jusant, Cities: Skylines II, Towerborne, Clockwork Revolution, and the Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Controller and Headset. – Rappler.com
This story also appears on One More Game, Rappler’s coverage partner for Summer Game Fest 2023.
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.