‘Dawn of Ragnarok’ comes out on March 11

More otherworldly opponents come your way in the fantastical Dawn of Ragnarok DLC

The third mini-sequel to 'Assassin's Creed Vallhalla' promises 35 hours of new content, and puts you in the mythical boots of the Norse god Odin

Ubisoft plans for its most expansive expansion in the history of Assassin’s Creed with the imminent arrival of Dawn of Ragnarok, the third mini-sequel to the adventures of Eivor, the Viking.

Following on the first two expansions, Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, DoR is essentially going to be its own game with 35 hours of new content, compared to the relatively shorter playthrough of its predecessors.

This time, players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will play as Odin, the Allfather in Norse Mythology, who finds himself in a pickle.

The main arc of DoR will focus on Odin’s desperate mission to save his son, Baldr, who’s been taken captive by the fire giant Surtr.

Fans of Norse mythology can quickly make the connection between the two with the events leading up to “Ragnarok,” the Northmen’s apocalypse.

How Ubisoft would approach this popular event in the sagas has been teased since the base game’s release in 2020, and it now seems like this third expansion will deliver some answers, going where no other Assassin’s Creed has gone before.

We thought it was a Lord of the Rings game at first!

Access to Dawn of Ragnarok will be available in each player’s Raven Clan settlement by talking to Valka.

The arc will take Odin to Svartalfheim, which “the Dwarven realm and the forge of Norse Myth, where surreal landscapes and titanic forces await,” according to Ubisoft’s deep-dive trailer release.

Gamers will deal with opponents such as the Jotnar (ice giants) and Muspels (fire beings). There are new boss battles to challenge each player’s mettle, along with the Valkyrie Trials, which, basing from other games, should be quite the challenge.

Odin will also have the Hugr-Rip, an item forged by the expert crafting of dwarves that enables you to attain abilities of fallen foes and can be used for combat, stealth, or navigation. Assassination – a popular theme in this title – will also be achievable through the use of Odin’s raven, giving the popular utility a fresh twist.

Ultimately, an epic final confrontation with Surtr also awaits.

For more details to help you decide whether or not you’d like to play Dawn of Ragnarok, check out this video by the author.

The third expansion of AC Valhalla will be out on March 11 (Philippine time).

Naveen Ganglani is a writer, host, and NFT collector. You can follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or e-mail him at navsganglani@gmail.com.