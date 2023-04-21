4 reasons we’re excited to play ‘Final Fantasy XVI’

Need more reasons to be excited for 'Final Fantasy XVI'? We’ve got you covered.

Final Fantasy XVI looks to be one of the year’s most hotly anticipated games, and for good reason. If the trailers and the response to the early press previews are any indication, the latest mainline installment of the beloved JRPG franchise has the potential to be a generation-defining release.

While there’s likely still a lot about the game being kept under lock and key, developer and publisher Square Enix has already dropped a lot of details about the story, the world and the gameplay to unpack, whetting fans’ appetites as they count down the days to launch.

The hype is indeed real, which is why we’re rounding up four reasons why we’re excited to play.

Game of Thrones-esque flavor

The standalone story is described as a tale of revenge that follows main protagonist Clive Rosfield through three different stages of his life. Clive is the firstborn son of the ruling family of Rosaria, one of the six kingdoms in the world of Valisthea.

Tensions between these kingdoms escalate as the mysterious Blight threatens to corrupt the land. Clive’s kingdom is destroyed in the ensuing conflict, and he takes it upon himself to pursue the godlike force responsible for the attack.

What’s interesting about the game’s high-fantasy, Game of Thrones-esque story is that it’s said to be much more “mature” than any Final Fantasy story in the past, according to media outlets who were invited to a recent preview.

It’s also supposedly darker and grittier, with more visceral gore and characters dropping F-bombs here and there. That’s quite a departure for the franchise which has for a long time stuck to more optimistic themes like love and friendship, so it’s exciting to see how such a change might influence how we’ll enjoy the game and perhaps future installments moving forward.

Back to a medieval fantasy setting

Valisthea, the game’s world, features a wide range of locales and biomes for players to explore, including majestic castles, lush jungles, rocky mountaintops, and fiery lava caverns. In a way, it’s a return to the franchise’s medieval-fantasy roots, and brings a refreshing change from the more modern world of the previous mainline installment, Final Fantasy XV.

Final Fantasy tourism is well and alive.

Naoki Yoshida, producer of the Final Fantasy XVI, describes Valisthea as a land “studded with colossal mountains of glittering crystal called Mothercrystals.” These crystals bless the realms with aether, a power that lets them thrive and live in comfort. The land, however, is far from peaceful, with countless wars being fought over control and access to these crystals.

Each realm has a Dominant, an individual that possesses a power to call upon deadly creatures residing within them. These creatures are called Eikons, and fans of the franchise might recognize them as summons from previous installments.

The worldview of Dominants vary from realm to realm, with some being treated as royalty, while others as weapons of war. Summons have always been a big part of the Final Fantasy games, but here there seems to be a creative decision to make summons even more integral to the story and the world.

Yoshida also confirmed Valisthea won’t function as a full open world. Instead, it’s cut into a number of sizable, semi-open world zones, with linear experiences peppered in for the main story moments. That might sound disappointing for some players, but we think the approach could perhaps yield more detailed and dense environments that would be more fun to explore.

Devil May Cry action feel?

Combat in the series has steadily moved from turn-based to a more dynamic action-based one, but we’re particularly excited with this one as Ryota Suzuki of Devil May Cry 5 fame is heading the system’s development this time around. Instead of players watching Clive perform moves, they have full control of him, and can change how he plays through his numerous abilities.

From what’s been shown so far, the combat does look different, evoking a mix of Devil May Cry and God of War. It also looks stunning visually, with the abundant use of flashy lighting and particle effects making Clive’s abilities look and feel more hard-hitting.

There are also Eikon-versus-Eikon battles for good measure, and they play differently depending on the Eikon encountered, from a shooting sequence to an all-out brawl. These epic boss battles not only further showcase the excitement of the game’s real-time combat system but also deliver the thrilling spectacle players would expect from a much-touted Final Fantasy release.

What’s a Final Fantasy game without this fiery fellow?

PS5 features

Console exclusives typically boast a range of unique features that take advantage of the hardware’s capabilities. Final Fantasy XVI is no different, despite it only being a limited-time exclusive on the PS5.

The long-awaited game takes advantage of the features of the PS5’s DualSense controller to deliver a more immersive gameplay experience.



“There are certain sections where the player will have to open heavy doors or lift up portcullises, and we use the adaptive triggers there to put across that feeling of effort and resistance,” said Hiroshi Takai, the game’s main director, in an interview with the PlayStation Blog. “They’re also used when riding chocobos.”

Takai also said that sound effects in cutscenes were converted to haptic data to further immerse us in the game’s story and feel what’s happening on-screen, such as the movement of the air, for example.

Similar to other exclusives, Final Fantasy XVI is developed and optimized for the PS5, leveraging the console’s technical prowess to create a visually-rich experience.

“Naturally, we wanted the graphics to be the best that they could be, so we put a lot of focus on the fine details of the character and environmental models, as well as the quality of the lighting and the shadows, to really make them shine,” said Takai. “It’s really resource-intensive just to render these models on screen, and the lighting and shadow effects are then layered on top of that.”

Final Fantasy XVI arrives on PS5 on June 22, 2023, with PC scheduled for later. – Rappler.com