Charles Martinet, voice of Nintendo’s Mario, ‘stepping back’ after more than 3 decades

Charles Martinet will now work with Nintendo as its ‘Mario Ambassador.’ He also will not participate in the upcoming ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ game.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a sad day for Super Mario fans as Charles Martinet, the original voice actor behind Mario, will be “stepping back” from recording after more than 30 years. Nintendo made the announcement through an X post on Monday, August 21.

“Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador…. It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years,” Nintendo said.

The game company also confirmed to Variety that he was not involved in the recording for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder game. In a statement, Nintendo told Variety, “While Charles is not involved in the game, we’re excited to honor his legacy and contributions, including looking ahead to what he’ll be doing as a Mario Ambassador.”

The post on X meanwhile added fans can expect a special video message from video game director Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles “at a future date.”

Charles responded to Nintendo’s statement in a separate X post: “My new adventure begins! You are all numba one in my heart!”

Martinet has played Mario since 1991. Most fans were first exposed to his voice in Super Mario 64, which was released in 1996. He also voiced other Super Mario characters such as Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, among others.

Nintendo has yet to announce who will voice Mario in future games. – Rappler.com