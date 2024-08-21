‘Civilization VII’ launches on February 11, 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the first time, players can choose a leader separately from their chosen civilization

MANILA, Philippines – 2K and Firaxis Games on Wednesday, August 21, announced a February 11, 2025 release date for Civilization VII, the next game in the long-running strategy series.

The game was among the titles announced at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event.

Civilization is among the most successful game franchises in history having sold 70 million units since the first game was launched in 1991.

The game tasks players with leading a civilization from ancient times all the way up to the modern times, while juggling available natural resources in the map, defending from invaders, researching technologies such as irrigation all the way to nuclear science, or launching a military conquest themselves.

With every new game, players look forward to the gameplay tweaks, graphical overhauls, and system changes that make every new title similar but distinctly unique from one another.

Sometimes, players will find features or systems that they like from an old game that they wish were in the new game, and debates on which Civilization game is best are part of the culture for the fandom.

For Civilization VII, the developers say it “features a vast wealth of gameplay improvements that will thrill series veterans and newcomers alike. The overhauled tutorial experience and refined gameplay systems make jumping into Civilization easier than ever, while returning players will appreciate a massive suite of gameplay improvements.”

Play Video

A first for the series, Civilization VII will let players choose a leader separately from a civilization. Historically, the games strictly tied a leader with a civilization. For example, if you choose India, your leader is automatically Mahatma Gandhi. Now, you will be able to assign Gandhi, if he is part of the leader roster for VII, to another country or civilization.

The announcement also revealed Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, Star Wars franchise) as the new narrator of the game. Fellow Hollywood stars Sean Bean and Star Trek’s Leonard Nimoy have previously been in the role. Players have noted that the in-game narrations when making scientific discoveries in the game or entering a new age are part of the game’s appeal.

Play Video

“We’re incredibly excited to take players on a new type of journey through history in Sid Meier’s Civilization VII,” says Ed Beach, creative director at Firaxis Games, touting the “introduction of revolutionary new features such as Ages, the ability to select leaders and civilizations independently to mix and match gameplay bonuses,” and “a beautiful new art style.”

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII will be available in Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and a limited-time Founders Edition. An additional limited-availability Collector’s Edition will also be available, which includes “physical collectibles themed around the game.” Full details are here.

The game will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Mac and Linux via Steam. It will have support for cross-play and cross-progression, and is now available for pre-order. – Rappler.com