6 exciting games and demos from the Philippine Game Development Expo

Check out six games and demos that excited us from the Philippine Game Development Expo

The Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX) 2024 demonstrated many types of games, ranging from dating simulators to bone-chilling horror adventures, to action-platformers.

Below are some of the standout titles featured during the event.

Craggenrock

Do you want to build some weapons? Then go and play some Craggenrock, a game developed by Ardeimon.

With gameplay elements taken from titles such as Divinity: Original Sin and My Time at Portia, Craggenrock presents a warm, comfortable adventure focused on the crafting experience.

Be rewarded as you put more effort into the crafting process because every input counts.

Although there’s no grand adventure, you can craft your own little adventures, as you go around the market and learn various recipes to create awesome gear.

This market simulator is planned for future release and can be wishlisted on Steam.

Keyboard Warrior RPG

How fast are you at typing? Well, you can find out with Keyboard Warrior RPG, a game developed by AlexEValdez.

Inspired by Typing of the Dead, Legend of Legaia, and Godhand, alongside other action-packed battle animes, Keyboard Warrior RPG transports you to a world where you can interact with objects just by typing alone. Watch out though because many enemies are lurking around, ready to challenge you to a typing faceoff.

The game is currently in early development, with the release date still unknown.

Fall Up

Made by the minds of Unicellular Games, Fall Up sends you to a childlike, fantastical world filled with dangerous hazards, peculiar creatures, and bumbling robots. Play as Labi as you jump around and dash through various obstacles, unearthing the secrets hidden beyond one’s sight.

You can try out the demo of this brand-new platformer on Steam. The release date is still unconfirmed.

Nightmare Circus

Tired of roguelike RPGs? Want to go back in time and play a nostalgic action-adventure game? Mark your calendars for Fairplay Studios’ Nightmare Circus.

Take on the role of a Puppeteer, as you strive to rescue your friends while navigating the treacherous, circus-like Nightmare Realm.

Meanwhile, manifest your playstyle with the game’s ‘Collision’ system, where you can maneuver around puzzles and strike opponents with an all-purpose chain-like weapon.

This game is the studio’s love letter to action gamers. It’s still in development, but be ready for its eventual release.

Quit Today

Today, aside from death, most people fear working at a soulless company, damned forever to perform brain-numbing menial tasks for eternity. However, there’s a way to escape that reality.

You can just quit.

Quit Today by YOHCAN Co., Ltd. tells the story of a wage slave’s journey to quitting their lame job. It’s a beat ‘em up game where the enemies are your godforsaken colleagues and jerk bosses.

Learn combos, find new skills, and master the mechanics as you destroy your nightmarish and nagging co-worker. Not even HR can protect them.

The game is available on Steam now and is priced at P435.

The Guardian of Ikapati’s Blessing

If you’re searching for a game akin to Stardew Valley sprinkled with the dungeon-crawling experience of Persona 3 and 4, under the setting of Filipino mythology, then look no further than The Guardian of Ikapati’s Blessing.

Created by a group of students from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s Game Development Program, The Guardian of Ikapati’s Blessing offers gameplay intrinsically rooted in the farming experience. Farm crops to buy gear and weapons, learn exciting spells like Earthquake, and gain consumables for battle.

After you’re prepared, climb down to fight monsters like the Nuno, Manananggal, and Tiyanak in turn-based combat. Also fret not, you don’t have to do this alone, with the ability to team up with people like the Witch, Scout, and others to help you in fending off the hoard of mythological creatures.

You can download Version 2.0 on their website. While still in early development, the game already shows the potential to be a lot of fun. – Rav Ayag/Rappler.com

Rav Ayag is a Tech and Features intern at Rappler. He is an incoming senior at the Ateneo de Manila University in the Bachelor of Fine Arts Creative Writing program.

This story was vetted by a reporter and an editor.