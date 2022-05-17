Filipino-made competitive FPS ‘Project Xandata’ receives grant From Epic Games

Epic MegaGrants is a $100-million program by Epic Games aiming to support developers that use the Unreal Engine for their projects

This article originally appeared in OneMoreGame.ph. Minor edits and additions have been made.

Following their successful early access launch on Steam last March 26, Secret 6 has announced that the first-ever Filipino-made competitive first-person shooter (FPS), Project Xandata, has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games.

Epic MegaGrants is basically a $100-million program by Epic Games that aims to support game developers, animators, creators, and others who use Unreal Engine for the many projects they are making. Acceptance into this program is definitely a huge step in the right direction for the team at Secret 6, and will only allow them to further improve and raise the bar for game development in the Philippines.

The company celebrated its Early Access release with a rocking launch party in March that featured various giveaways and a whole lot of fast-paced gameplay from local content creators.

Secret 6 has also provided assistance in the development of high-profile games such as The Last of Us Part II and Cyberpunk 2077 – Rappler.com