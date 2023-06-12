‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ launches in early 2024, coming on 2 discs

Cloud and the rest of the FFVII gang make a surprise appearance at Summer Game Fest. The game will be coming in multiple discs, reviving an old Final Fantasy tradition

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth made a surprise appearance during the recently concluded Summer Game Fest 2023, where it was revealed that the game will be launching in early 2024 and will come on 2 discs.

Play Video

The iconic overworld has been revealed as the heroes narrowly escape Midgar after defeating Sephiroth in the previous installment. As teased in the three-minute-long trailer, several new locations have been revealed including the iconic Junon base. Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barrett obviously return, but it’s great to finally see Red XIII in action as well as Yuffie from FFVII Remake Intergrade.

Much of the trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth highlights each character’s discovery of their own destinies, with the big tease at the end suggesting a much different outcome for a fan favorite.

After the twin endings of both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, we can for sure be hyped for more crazy revelations and mind-blowing conclusions.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release in Early 2024 on two discs for the PlayStation 5. – Rappler.com

This article also appears on One More Game, Rappler’s coverage partner for Summer Game Fest 2023.