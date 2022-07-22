‘Genshin Impact’ developer HoYoverse expands headquarters to Singapore

And it’s bringing hundreds of job opportunities along with it!

MANILA, Philippines – HoYoverse, the developer of critically-acclaimed action role-playing games Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3D, officially announced the opening of its Singapore headquarters on Monday, July 18.

The blue-and-white, 28,000-square-foot site is the newest addition to the company’s offices in Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Seoul. The Singapore headquarters will be a key hub for the “global distribution and operation efforts” of HoYoverse, and will be supporting its game development operations, as said in its announcement.

“Our team in Singapore will play a crucial role in broadening our global development and service network,” said Forrest Liu, co-founder of HoYoverse.

“We’re eager for more creative minds from diverse backgrounds to join us in building the future.”

HoYoverse is aiming to add hundreds of jobs by the end of 2022. With the expansion, the company is implementing a flexible working model, which encourages its employees from both North America and Singapore to work in an environment where they will thrive creatively and productively.

Following its rebranding from miHoYo, HoYoverse is expanding its bounds not just globally but with its content as well as it delves into producing anime, manga, light novels, and music.

If you’re looking to work under the company, you may head on to their recruitment website at http://careers.hoyoverse.com/. – with reports from Mary June A. Ricaña/Rappler.com

Mary June A. Ricaña is a Rappler intern.