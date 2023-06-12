‘Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name’ launches in November 2023

'Like A Dragon Gaiden' returns to its beat-em-up roots seen in the classic Yakuza titles and the Judgment side stories.

After the well-received release of Like A Dragon Ishin!, RGG Studio follows up with the release date announcement of the much anticipated Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name at the Summer Game Fest.

Pre-orders for the game start at $49.99.

The events of Yakuza 6: Song of Life pushes iconic hero Kazuma Kiryu to abandon his identity to protect his family and now lives a new life as an agent adopting a new codename: Joryu. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding.

While Like A Dragon rebrands itself to fit the new protagonist Kasuga Ichiban along with the quirky JRPG game loop, Like A Dragon Gaiden returns to its beat-em-up roots seen in the classic Yakuza titles and the Judgment side stories. This combat mechanic is seen through Joryu switching between the aggressive Yakuza and precise Agent fighting styles.

The trademark mini-games and side activities are available in locations familiar to the Like A Dragon franchise including Yokohama and Sotenbori. The mysterious Castle has also been revealed, where Joryu can participate in arena matches, karaoke, live-action cabaret club, and pocket circuit racing.

Players who pre-order the game will receive the Legendary Fighter Pack, which introduces the following legendary yakuza to square off against in the Battle Arena:

• Goro Majima – The Mad Dog of Shimano

• Taiga Saejima – The Slayer of Eighteen

• Daigo Dojima – 6th Chairman of the Tojo Clan

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launches on November 9th on the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. PS4 version owners of the game can upgrade to a PS5 version for no additional cost. – Rappler.com

This article also appears on One More Game, Rappler’s coverage partner for Summer Game Fest 2023.