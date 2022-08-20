Pinoy Gaming Festival 2022 day 1: Gaming tourneys, tech hands-on, content creators

Pinoy Gaming Festival makes its return. Here's a recap of the first day.

Gamers, streamers, and enthusiasts flocked to the SM Mall of Asia to participate in the long-awaited comeback of the Pinoy Gaming Festival (PGF) 2022!

With its return to onsite celebration, PGF 2022 brought along with it new and improved games and high-tech gadgets for the Philippine gaming industry. Different merchandise and free play booths also lined up the mall’s Music Hall on Saturday, August 20, for attendees to enjoy.

Here’s everything that you missed on the first day!

Photos by Mary June Ricana

Games and gamers unite

The hearts of gamers and game enthusiasts were definitely full! PGF’s roster of games to exhibit included the newly released open world action role-playing game, Tower of Fantasy, the famous Tekken 7, and Guilty Gear Strive.

PGF is Tower of Fantasy’s first major live event participation in the Philippines, and it did not disappoint! They set up a free play booth where attendees could try out the game for themselves.

Cyberzone and Road to REV Major also organized a Tekken and Guilty Gear Strive tournament where gamers can show off their skills and win a chance to participate in the TEKKEN World Tour and the ArcSys World Tour.

High-tech gadgets, left and right

The event grounds were also packed with tech booths, where participants could witness the best gaming experiences for themselves.

PGF brand partners Tencent, Acer, and JBL showcased different gadgets where the audience could play games and try out their features.

Attendees were able to play games like Valorant and Fall Guys straight from Acer Predator’s laptops and PCs. They also got to play on Nintendo Switch units and try NBA video games with JBL’s speakers and earphones. After visiting the booths, participants received exciting freebies and merchandise from the partners!

Playing with streamers and becoming them for a day!

Rumble Royale also brought a community of our favorite streamers and content creators for participants to meet and even play with!

Fun and exciting party games also await the audience at the Rumble Royale booth where they could get a chance to win cool stuff from Realme, among others.

Not only did we get to meet content creators, participants also got the chance to be the content creators themselves.

The Tower of Fantasy booth also housed a streaming booth where gamers could play the game and stream it with a top-notch and complete set up!

Our favorite characters in the flesh!

Gaming and anime fans were also in for a treat as day 1 of PGF was filled with cosplayers parading their complete outfits, makeup, and even weapons!

#MakiHALO sa PGF 2022 day 2

Don’t worry if you missed day 1 of PGF. The festivities will continue on August 21! More games, gadgets, and fun are expected on the second day.

Surprise guests from JBL Philippines and content creators from Rumble Royale will also be there to spice up the event even more.

PGF’s sponsors and partners are also bringing along more prizes, raffles, and promos for the attendees tomorrow.

For those who want to join the fun virtually, the event is also viewable online through Facebook. — with reports from Mary June A. Ricaña/Rappler.com

Mary June A. Ricaña is a Rappler intern.