Pinoy Gaming Festival 2022 day 2: ‘Tower of Fantasy’ matches, ‘Tekken 7’ tourney

Local fighting game legend AK wins the 'Tekken 7' tourney in the Manila leg of the Road to REV Major

The Pinoy Gaming Festival (PGF) 2022 capped its weekend-long celebration with a blast! The second day of PGF on August 21 was met with an even higher level of gusto from thousands of gamers and gaming enthusiasts compared to the festival’s first day.

“We have a target turnout in mind but we did not expect the love, support, and excitement of the local gaming community for PGF,” said Carmen Paragas, marketing executive of Gariath Concepts, the organizers of PGF.

About 5,000 attended the event.

After a two-year long break from on-ground events due to the pandemic, PGF prepared only the best for the participants, from its sponsors, to the games, down to the prizes and freebies. According to Paragas, PGF aimed to let the gamers experience once again what it is like to go to computer shops and play console games with their peers – and it delivered.

Here’s a rundown of PGF day two!

Shine in-game and in-person

Much like day one, participants were once again given the chance to showcase their gaming skills and natural charisma with the games prepared in each booth.

Members of the audience got the chance to play Valorant with content creator Kang Dupet at the booth for gaming brand Predator. Lucky fans also got to take pictures with the famous cosplayer and converse with her for a bit!

Meanwhile, the experience booth for action RPG Tower of Fantasy (ToF) also held a 1v1 match with talents from gaming content creation company Rumble Royale. Audience members were able to play the game and experience the ToF hype for themselves. Content creators also invited anyone interested in becoming a talent to check Rumble Royale out.

“Whether you’re new to TOF, an avid MMORPG player, a fan of TOF streamers, or enjoy gaming with your friends or crew, PGF definitely has something in store for you,” Benj Dalmacio, senior business development manager of Tencent, said in their press release.

Competitive gamers, rise!

For those who wanted to have their competitive juices flowing, PGF also organized showmatches for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and ToF.

Audience members gathered at the center stage to witness a 5v5 MLBB match between teams Atwu and Yummy Hotdog, with the former winning the best of three matches.

Gamers also had their jaws clenched at the Tekken 7 matches for the Manila leg of the fighting game tourney Road to REV Major. Playbook Esports’ Alexandre “AK” Laverez won the championship title, and will be given the chance for a tournament slot and a ticket to the TEKKEN World Tour.

Road to REV Major 2022 is heading next to Davao on August 27, 2022.

Heart eyes for gaming gadgets and prizes

Circling the event grounds of PGF are some of the most prominent brands in the gaming industry. Participants were pumped to join games and quests from the different brands to get a chance to win shirts, tumblers, and smartphones, and score products at a discount.

Expectations: exceeded

It suffices to say that PGF 2022 was definitely worth the wait! Two years in the making, and it gave the audience members the gaming event they were looking for.

“Sobrang daming gaming events na ang napuntahan ko, halos pareho lang silang lahat. Itong PGF na ito ang the best dahil napakaraming tao, ang daming bagong games na na-launch,” DK, a 29-year old avid gamer, told Rappler. (I’ve been to so many gaming events, and they’re all almost the same. PGF is the best because there are so many people, and there are so many new games that were launched.) He has been present since the first PGF event in 2012 but the recent celebration really stood out for him.

PGF brought the gaming scene out of our screens and in front of us, where gamers can interact and enjoy with their fellow enthusiasts and idols in the industry.

Gariath Concepts has more in store for the Philippine gaming community as they go around the country for the Road to REV Major 2022 fighting game tournament. Another thing that gamers should look forward to is the comeback of the biggest gaming event in the country, the Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit 2022, happening from October 28 to 30, 2022. — with reports from Mary June A. Ricaña/Rappler.com

Mary June A. Ricaña is a Rappler intern.