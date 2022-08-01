PlayPark beefs up gaming lineup with ‘Elyon,’ ‘Dream of a New World,’ and more

MANILA, Philippines – PlayPark, the Philippine and Southeast Asia publisher for popular online games like Cabal, RF Online, and Flyff, is beefing up their lineup of online games for the second half of 2022.

The company is launching four new MMORPG titles. Check them out below.

Elyon

From PUBG: Battlegrounds developer Krafton, Elyon puts you into a steampunk world torn by a war between the two kingdoms, Vulpin and Ontari. It focuses more on massive realm vs. realm PVP battles rather than the usual grind typical of MMORPGs, and features both aerial and land-based combat. It was formerly known as Ascent: Infinite Realm, and was first launched in South Korea in December 2020. It’s now available on Windows.

Dream of a New World

Dream of a New World is a mobile MMORPG for Android and iOS featuring turn-based strategy mechanics with pet collection and evolution. The turn-based mechanics are said to reminiscent of classic RPGs, with visuals and cutesy art style powered by Unreal Engine 4.

Players can also find and catch creatures that can be bred to produce unique pets with enhanced skills. The game was initially released in China where it amassed 2.5 million players. Early registration is ongoing until August 3, 2022.

Noah’s Heart

Noah’s Heart for Android, iOS and Windows, features visuals powered by Unreal Engine 4. Players are tasked with crafting that can be done by specializing in different occupations, and by collecting resources on the planet Noah. Players can also summon phantoms of historical figures to help them and their guild in battles. Battles are in real-time with the player having full control of movements, attacks and skills, without the conventional weapon limitations dependent on player class. Worldwide release date is July 28, 2022.

TERA Classic

TERA Classic is a mobile port of the PC MMORPG TERA Online, first released in 2011 in South Korea. The game features a real-time battle system played from a third-person camera view, and requiring the player to actively dodge attacks from the enemies. Players can choose from one of seven races and from more than ten classes, with each race having a set of race-specific skills that give the players some minor advantages. Release date to be announced. – Rappler.com