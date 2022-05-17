Sony reveals all-new PlayStation Plus games lineup

The revamped service starts its rollout in Asia on May 24, with later dates for Japan, America, and Europe

The new and improved PlayStation Plus is coming soon, and Sony is starting to slowly reveal the games that will be included in the higher tiers of the service. While the new “Essential” tier will just be the regular PS Plus subscription as it is now, the higher tiers (Extra and Deluxe/Premium) will be offering a catalog of titles that can be either streamed or downloaded.

As announced on the PlayStation Blog, this is an “early look” at some of the games that will be included in the launch time frame and titles “may vary by local market, and some titles may not be available to stream until after launch, but they will be available to download and play.”

Depending on the region you are subscribed to, some titles may not be available, so it would be wise to check each game title properly before you decide to subscribe to the all-new PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus PS4 and PS5 Games – Extra and Deluxe/Premium

PlayStation Studios

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

| Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

| Guerrilla Games, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

|Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

|Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third-party partners

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

| Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4 (Not available in Southeast Asia)

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 (Not available in Southeast Asia) Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5 (Not available in Southeast Asia)

WB Games, PS4/PS5 (Not available in Southeast Asia) Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

PlayStation Plus Classic Games – Deluxe/Premium

Some of the games on this list will show improved frame rates and higher resolution. Some PS1 and PSP games will also get a new user interface that will allow players to save their games at any time and even rewind the game.

Players who have previously purchased the digital version of these games won’t need to make a separate purchase or sign up for the new service to play these games on the PS4 or PS5. Some will even be available for individual purchase.

Classic Games Catalog – Original PlayStation and PSP

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

| Japan Studio, Original Playstation Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

| Japan Studio, Original Playstation I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

| Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third-party partners

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

| Team 17, Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Classic Games Catalog – Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third-party partners

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4 (Not available in Southeast Asia)

| THQ Nordic, PS4 (Not available in Southeast Asia) Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4 (Not available in Southeast Asia)

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 (Not available in Southeast Asia) Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

PlayStation Plus PS3 Games – Premium Only

These PS3 games will be available to stream and are the original, non-remastered versions, and will only be available for Premium subscribers where cloud streaming is available on the new PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

| From Software, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

|Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third-party partners

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

| Konami, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

| Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

| WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

| Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

PlayStation Plus Time-Limited Game Trials – Deluxe and Premium

PlayStation Plus Subscribers will be allowed to try out these titles for two hours to test them out first before purchasing. The playtime counter will only work when in the game, and any trophies and save data can be carried over should you purchase the full game.

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

| Naughty Dog, PS5 Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5

Third-party partners

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

| CD Projekt, PS5 Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

| Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

New games will be added regularly on a per-month basis, with PlayStation Plus Essential getting the new games on the first Tuesday of every month, while PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium will see a refresh every mid-month.

The new PlayStation Plus service will start its roll-out in Asia on May 24, followed by Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and finally Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23.

Are you looking forward to trying out the new games on the all-new PlayStation Plus? – Rappler.com