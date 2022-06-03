‘Street Fighter 6,’ ‘FF XVI’: All the announcements at State of Play June 2022

New gameplay footage for 'Street Fighter 6' was shown while 'Final Fantasy XVI' gets a release window of late Q2/Q3 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Sony on Friday, June 3, held its State of Play event, its regular showcase for upcoming games.

Here’s a round-up of the announcements and the games that were shown off:

Final Fantasy XVI arrives in late Q2/Q3 2023

The next game in the Final Fantasy series comes out in “summer 2023″ in the US or late Q2/Q3 2023, featuring a darker, grittier medieval tone along with the frenetic action RPG-style fighting that recent games in the series have embraced. It is a timed exclusive for the PS5.

Resident Evil 4 remake comes out on March 24, 2023

The next Resident Evil game to get the remake treatment is here. It comes out for the PS5, Xbox Series S and X, and the PC.

Resident Evil Village comes to PSVR2

As if the 2021 survival horror great was not scary enough, now gamers get to experience it on the PS5’s upcoming VR device, the PSVR2.

Street Fighter 6 shows off gameplay

The trailer showed off character mainstays such as Ryu and Chun-li in the regular fighting modes. But, strangely, the game will also apparently have an open-world mode as the trailer showed off a hooded character exploring a city and getting into a fight.

Horizon Call of the Mountain shows off more gameplay

Originally announced in the January 2022 State of Play event, the new VR game shows off its gameplay in the new trailer. The game will be coming out for the PSVR2, and will let players explore the beautiful robot dinosaur-infested world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West in VR.

Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West adds performance mode, ultra hard difficulty, New Game+ mode and more in an update that is available now.

More announcements:

Space thriller Callisto Protocol comes out on December 2, 2022

Adorable cat game Stray comes out on July 19, 2022, and will be free for PlayStation Plus and Extra members –

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered comes to PC on August 12, 2022, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes later Q3/Q4 2022

Season: A Letter to the Future comes out in late Q3/Q4 2022

Eternights revealed, and comes out in early 2023

Rollerdrome comes out in August 2022



Tunic comes out on September 27, 2022

– Rappler.com