Summer Game Fest 2023: All the announcements and reveals

Prince of Persia, Final Fantasy, Mortal Kombat, Alan Wake, Spider-Man – this year's Summer Game Fest has a lot of firepower!

Summer Game Fest 2023 makes a triumphant comeback with a show that once again accepted a live fan audience to witness the many announcements and reveals. The energy was definitely electric, especially during the highly anticipated reveals like Mortal Kombat 1‘s gameplay trailer.

Other titles that were shown during Summer Game Fest 2023 included Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Like A Dragon Gaiden, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which surprised many as a different type of game than what we’re used to from Ubisoft.

Check out this mammoth list below and hopefully, you’ll find a game that you’ll look forward to playing in the upcoming months!

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18, 2024)

Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 (Fall 2023)

Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage (July 25)

Mortal Kombat 1 (gameplay trailer)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad (August 2023)

Remnant II (July 25)

Path of Exile 2

Sonic Superstars (2023)

Honkai: Star Rail (PS5 Release)

Witchfire (September 20)

Sand Land

Lies of P (September 19, 2023)

Warhammer Space Marine II

Yes Your Grace: Snowfall

Throne and Liberty

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (2024)

Spider-Man 2 release date announcement (October 20)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (November 9)

Under The Waves (August 29)

Alan Wake II (gameplay trailer)

Call of Duty Season 4 (June 14)

Fae Farm (September 8)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (August 31)

Marvel Snap: Conquest Mode

Lysfangha: The Time Shift Warrior

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Immortals of Aveum (July 20)

Fortnite Wilds

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Early 2024)

– Rappler.com

This article also appears on One More Game, Rappler’s coverage partner for Summer Game Fest 2023.