Summer Game Fest 2023: All the announcements and reveals

Summer Game Fest 2023 makes a triumphant comeback with a show that once again accepted a live fan audience to witness the many announcements and reveals. The energy was definitely electric, especially during the highly anticipated reveals like Mortal Kombat 1‘s gameplay trailer.
Other titles that were shown during Summer Game Fest 2023 included Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Like A Dragon Gaiden, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which surprised many as a different type of game than what we’re used to from Ubisoft.
Check out this mammoth list below and hopefully, you’ll find a game that you’ll look forward to playing in the upcoming months!
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18, 2024)
Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 (Fall 2023)
Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage (July 25)
Mortal Kombat 1 (gameplay trailer)
Crossfire: Sierra Squad (August 2023)
Remnant II (July 25)
Path of Exile 2
Sonic Superstars (2023)
Honkai: Star Rail (PS5 Release)
Witchfire (September 20)
Lies of P (September 19, 2023)
Throne and Liberty
John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (2024)
Spider-Man 2 release date announcement (October 20)
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (November 9)
Under The Waves (August 29)
Alan Wake II (gameplay trailer)
Call of Duty Season 4 (June 14)
Fae Farm (September 8)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (August 31)
Lysfangha: The Time Shift Warrior
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Immortals of Aveum (July 20)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Early 2024)
