‘The Last of Us Part I’ officially announced, coming to PS5 and PC

Unfortunately leaked just hours before its official reveal as part of Summer Game Fest, Sony and Naughty Dog have announced that The Last of Us Part I is coming to the PS5 on September 2, 2022 and to the PC on a later date.

The upcoming release is said to be a “total overhaul” of the original experience and will receive various improvements to visuals, controls, accessibility, and much more. The PS5 hardware will be fully utilized, and the use of 3D audio and haptic feedback will make the experience much more immersive.

The Last of Us Part I Special Editions

The upcoming release will retail for $69.99 (around P3,490) for the standard edition, and $79.99 (around P3,990) for the digital deluxe edition, which includes:

Increased Crafting Speed Skill

Increased Healing Speed Skill

9mm Reload Speed Increase Upgrade

Rifle Clip Capacity Increase Upgrade

Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier

Dither Punk Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six Weapon Skins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

A special $99.99 (around P5,000) “Firefly Edition” will also be available which will include the following:

The base game (PS5)

Left Behind DLC

Limited-edition Steelbook

American Dreams #1 – #4 comics reprint with new cover art

Early in-game unlocks

Sadly, it looks like the Firefly Edition is a US PS Direct exclusive, so if you’ve got connections, now would be a good time to hit them up.

Pre-ordering any edition of the game will give players the following bonuses:

Bonus Supplements to upgrade your skillset

Bonus Weapon Parts to upgrade your arsenal

Here’s an overview of the game:

“Buy The Last of Us Part I and experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation 5. Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat.”

Will you be playing the game again when it releases on September 2?

The Last Of Us Part 1 is just one of the many games announced at Summer Game Fest. Check them all out at One More Game’s complete roundup here along with their respective trailers. – Rappler.com

This story originally appeared on One More Game.