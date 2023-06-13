Tribeca Games Spotlight 2023: All the announcements

Tribeca Games Spotlight is another one of our favorite showcases during this time of year as it features fantastic games that are not only fun to play but are also known for their artistic merit.
The show has featured fantastic games in previous years such as A Plague Tale: Requiem and the upcoming Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.
This year, we got updates on previously announced titles such as The Expanse: A Telltale Series and Goodbye Volcano High, as well as some hidden gems in the form of A Highland Tale and Nightscape.
Here’s a recap of all the announcements during the show!
A Highland Song
Goodbye Volcano High
Chants of Sennaar
Nightscape
Stray Gods
The Expanse: A Telltale Series
Despelote
If you missed the Tribeca Games Spotlight, you can catch the livestream below:
– Rappler.com
This article also appears on One More Game, Rappler’s coverage partner for Summer Game Fest 2023.
