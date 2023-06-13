Gaming
Tribeca Games Spotlight 2023: All the announcements

Vincent Ternida, One More Game
Tribeca Games Spotlight/YouTube

This year, we get updates on previously announced titles such as 'The Expanse: A Telltale Series' and 'Goodbye Volcano High,' as well as some hidden gems in the form of 'A Highland Tale' and 'Nightscape'

Tribeca Games Spotlight is another one of our favorite showcases during this time of year as it features fantastic games that are not only fun to play but are also known for their artistic merit.

The show has featured fantastic games in previous years such as A Plague Tale: Requiem and the upcoming Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

This year, we got updates on previously announced titles such as The Expanse: A Telltale Series and Goodbye Volcano High, as well as some hidden gems in the form of A Highland Tale and Nightscape.

Here’s a recap of all the announcements during the show!

A Highland Song

Goodbye Volcano High

Chants of Sennaar

Nightscape

Stray Gods

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Despelote

If you missed the Tribeca Games Spotlight, you can catch the livestream below:

– Rappler.com

This article also appears on One More Game, Rappler’s coverage partner for Summer Game Fest 2023.

