Unboxing: ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ Regalla Edition

The only edition to get for those looking for the best

This story originally appeared on OneMoreGame.PH.

Horizon Forbidden West is finally out and available to the public! This sequel has been years in the making and many games are diving into the game at this very moment, seeing where Aloy and her adventures will take them.

As one of the biggest PlayStation releases of the year, it’s only fitting that it gets an extremely big special edition as well. Sony and Guerrilla Games didn’t stop at a simple Collector’s Edition for Horizon Forbidden West as they went out and made something even bigger – The Regalla Edition. It’s like Sony and Guerrilla made the lower-tiered Collector’s Edition an afterthought, placing a premium on this one befitting its name.

The Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition is for serious collectors and fans of the game, and it contains so much stuff that will easily make the P12,990 (around $250) worth it. Here’s what’s included in the package:

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions (Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box)

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue (Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!)

Replica Focus and custom stand

2 Art Print Cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces

Mini Art Book

Canvas Map

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

There’s a small difference between the Collector’s Edition and the Regalla Edition and that’s with the figure included. The Collector’s Edition is based on the regular Tremortusk in the game, while the Regalla Edition features some extra detail along with the Tenakth warriors on top. Also, unlike other special editions, the Tremortusks will require a bit of assembly instead of a pre-built figure.

Sadly, the Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition is sold out almost everywhere, but if you’re looking to get your hands on the Collector’s Edition of Horizon Forbidden West, then you’re in luck. Several retailers in the Philippines, including Gameline, still have it in stock and you can purchase it here! Go get one before it’s too late!

Without further ado, here’s the Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition unboxing in partnership with our good friends from Gameline!

The box alone is waaay bigger than the PS5.



The first layer upon opening the package is the magnificent steelbook and the mini-artbook.



The second layer holds the trinkets like the focus replica, the Machine Strike pieces, the cloth map, and the art cards.



A close-up shot of the Focus.



A close-up shot of Aloy.





And the big daddy – The Regalla-themed Tremortusk.



The details on the Tremortusk are mind-blowing! The inner packaging also serves as a sort of backdrop to the massive figure.

Here’s another shot of the package including the cloth map.

A special 1v1 of the two Tremortusks.

Overall, if you’re a hardcore collector or a huge fan of the Horizon franchise, then you’d do well not to settle for anything less than the majestic Regalla Edition. It’s is indeed pricy, but the quality of the included items alone is worth the full price of admission.

Horizon Forbidden West is now available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

