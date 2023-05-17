Let’s unbox ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Collector’s Edition

'Tears of the Kingdom' is one of those games wherein the collector's edition is totally worth it for serious fans

This article originally appeared on One More Game.

After years of waiting, Nintendo Switch players finally get their hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Releasing to rave reviews across the board and even kicking off a string of midnight releases and long lines, the hype is very much real.

It’s no surprise that even newcomers will want to try out this latest outing from Link, and one of the best ways that they can celebrate the release is to pick up the Collector’s Edition, which pretty much sold out within minutes of going online.

The Collector’s Edition is a definitive must-buy item for fans. Considering that the game is already being considered a lock for the Game of the Year award, this piece will surely be cherished by everyone as a valuable addition to their collection.

Here’s everything included in the package:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game (physical version)

200+ page art book

SteelBook case

ICONART Steel Poster

Pin Set featuring four badges

For the price, which is certainly not too expensive considering others that go upwards of $200, the contents are certainly worth it. The box itself looks sleek and nice, and the steelbook case deserves a display of its own.

Without further ado, let’s unbox it!

First off, we get a lovely box that’s fitting for such a wonderful package. While we only get a logo at the front, the back part of the box has a lovely mural.

Next is the physical version of the game and the steelbook, both of which look lovely!

There’s also a pin set that can be used to decorate various items.

We also get a 200+ page artbook that shows various concept art and sketches depicting the various locations, enemies, and characters in Tears of the Kingdom.

Lastly, an exquisite ICONART steel poster that features the key visual of the game. It’s a great piece to top off this simple but legendary package.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available for the Nintendo Switch. – Rappler.com