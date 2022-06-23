12 upcoming games to be excited about in the second half of 2022

Here’s a list of games we’re excited to get our hands on over the next six months

We’ve made it to the halfway point of 2022, and it’s been quite an impressive year so far for games. The early months were particularly busy, with the release of heavy-hitters like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring, to name a few.

While there’s been some games that have since been pushed back to 2023, there’s still a good number of notable releases coming out in the next six months that you might want to make some time for.

Here’s a rundown of the ones we’re most excited about:

Image credit: Koch Media and Deep Silver

Saints Row

Touted as the biggest and best Saints Row game yet, this reboot of the zany Grand Theft Auto-like franchise puts you back in the shoes of a would-be mob boss who’s out to rule the streets by causing a whole lot of mayhem. And that’s always been what Saints Row has been about.

It’s great that this new entry keeps a lot of what made the originals so beloved among gamers, from the over-the-top combat, the corny dialogue, and the expansive customization options. More than anything, this just looks like a throwback to games that offer a less-than-serious brand of fun.

Saints Row hits PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on August 23.

Play Video

The Last of Us: Part I

Close to a decade since it first launched on the PS3, The Last of Us is getting a remake, complete with revamped graphics and animations, among a sizable list of upgrades.

Going by the trailer shown at the recent PlayStation State of Play, the game’s visuals look impressive, with character models, textures, and lighting appearing grittier and more lifelike than ever before. While gameplay details are still quite thin, this modernized release of the PlayStation exclusive is shaping up to be the new definitive way to experience what many describe as one of the greatest games of all time.

The Last of Us: Part I launches on PS5 on September 2 and is also in development for PCs.

Image credit: Nintendo

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3, the third installment of Nintendo’s quirky multiplayer shooter on the Switch, is set to make a splash this year. This sequel builds on the core foundation of its predecessors, where you essentially shoot ink at your opponents to gain control of territory, adding colorful new weapons, enemies, and customization options at your disposal. There’s also a new single-player campaign that looks to deliver the same family-friendly shoot-em-up gameplay as its flagship multiplayer counterpart.

The game comes out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on September 9.

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2

Developer and publisher Blizzard is looking to celebrate a new era of Overwatch this year with the release of Overwatch 2, the sequel to its popular class-based team shooter.

New heroes and maps have already been unveiled for the player-versus-player component of the game ahead of its early access launch in October. That’s not all, however, with a player-versus-environment component coming down the line, where you can play story-based missions and learn more about the franchise’s charming world and characters.

Overwatch 2’s competitive multiplayer modes will be free-to-play when the game goes into early access on October 4. It’ll be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Image credit: 2K Games and Firaxis Games

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s more recent releases, namely Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, fell a little short of fan expectations, but Marvel’s Midnight Suns could perhaps be different.

This new tactical RPG from Firaxis Games, the minds behind the XCOM series, looks to be quite a departure from the more action-oriented games featuring these comic book heroes. Instead of real-time action, the game features a turn-based card-battle system that looks to be a fresh take on traditional tactics gameplay. Maybe even better is the ability to engage and develop relationships with your favorite heroes outside of combat, including Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider and Wolverine.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns hits the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 7.

Forspoken

Venture a world of magic and mystery in Forspoken, an entirely new property from Square Enix. This action-RPG has you play as Frey Holland, a New York City native who’s suddenly transported into an alternate fantasy world. There, she has access to an array of spells and powers, including the ability to zip through the sprawling open-world with flashy parkour moves.

Forspoken releases on PS5 and PC on October 11.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Games

Gotham Knights

The premise of Gotham Knights can essentially be summed up with the question: What happens to Gotham if Batman is no longer around to protect it? In this new game developed by the team behind Batman: Arkham Origins, you don’t play as the caped crusader. Instead, you fill the boots of his understudies, Batgirl, Red Hood, Robin, and Nightwing, as you fight to maintain order in Gotham City.

With four playable characters, online co-op is the focus. The game, however, is entirely playable from start to finish solo. That means if you don’t want to play with your friends, you’ll be fine exploring the open-world and kicking bad guy butt on your own.

Gotham Knights launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 25.

Play Video

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Another year, another Call of Duty. This year’s installment has Infinity Ward back in the developer’s chair for Modern Warfare II, a sequel to the 2019 reboot of the property. This blockbuster release touts a gripping new campaign following Captain Price and the rest of the Task Force 141’s globe-trotting adventures to stop a mysterious terrorist threat. It’ll additionally feature new multiplayer experiences, underlined by new modes, features, and tactical equipment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 28.

Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the two new mainline entries of the popular franchise, look to push the series forward by combining the open-area elements from 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield and this year’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus to deliver a wholly new Pokémon experience. Add to that, there’s a new region to explore as well as a new generation of Pokémon to catch.

Among them is, of course, Lechonk, the hog Pokémon that many of us fell in love with from the last trailer.

The two games are releasing on the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

Image credit: Krafton and Striking Distance Studios

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is a sci-fi, survival-horror shooter in the same vein as Dead Space and Resident Evil. The game, after all, comes from Glen Schofield, the co-creator of Dead Space franchise. If you’re a fan of traversing dimly lit corridors while shooting grotesque alien creatures in space, this has those up to the wazoo.

The game launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy

Live out your wizarding dreams later this year with the release of Hogwarts Legacy, where you can have your own magical adventure in the famous fictional school. This open-world RPG gives you the chance to craft your own story in the Harry Potter universe as you learn spells, brew potions, wander the castle grounds and battle dark forces. Despite multiple delays, the game has set a “Holiday 2022” release window, which likely means it’s close to ready. Hopefully, everything comes together by then, and we’ll be treated to an immersive wizarding experience.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studios

God of War Ragnarök

Perhaps the most anticipated game on this list, God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to 2018’s highly regarded God of War, could finally release in 2022, though the exact date has yet to be revealed.

The PlayStation exclusive was first made official during last year’s PS5 showcase. The trailer reveals that the story will pick up after the events of the first game. You’ll once again be taking control of father and son duo, Kratos and Atreus, as they embark on a new adventure, battling gods and beasts from Norse mythology along the way.

Outside of that trailer, not much else is known about the game. The developers, however, have yet to announce the game’s delay so, as of writing, it’s still set to come out later this year.

God of War Ragnarök will be available on PS4 and PS5.

As for games coming out next year, here’s a short list of some of the ones we’re looking forward to playing:

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel

Dead Space

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Street Fighter 6

Forza Motorsport

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

– Rappler.com