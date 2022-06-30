Have you heard? CONQuest Festival is finally back, and is landing in Manila

And it will be the biggest it has ever been

The Iloilo-born festival for all things gaming, anime, and pop culture is finally making its way to Metro Manila. This year’s two-day festivities will take place on July 23 and 24 at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City. Hosted by gaming and esports network AcadArena, it will be packed with activities, exhibits, merch, and meet and greets with some of the biggest names in the international and local gaming scene.

Gamers, anime weebos, and pop culture enthusiasts, here is a rundown of why you shouldn’t miss this year’s festivities.

Play retro games, try new gaming tech

A gaming festival won’t be complete without any games and gadgets, and the CONQuest floor will be chock full of them. From beloved classic titles to newfound party games, and all the latest games and gadgets that will get your jaw dropping – CONQuest is bringing them all.

The convention center will also have a crafter’s quarters where folks can get their hands on merch, fan art, and other original works from creators here in the country.

Watch Alliance Games finals

If you’ve been following campus gaming leagues, then you’d know Alliance Games is one of the biggest in the country. And this year’s finals will take place at the CONQuest Festival. The event will follow college-level teams as they duke it out through some of the most popular multiplayer games including League of Legends, Valorant, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Call of Duty Mobile, and Wild Rift.

Meet and greet with some of the ‘poggest’ names in gaming

Perhaps one of the most exciting parts of the festival is the roster of guests AcadArena is bringing in for this year’s event.

Some of the biggest content creators here and abroad like Valorant streamer Kyedae, Offline TV stars Lilypichu and Michael Reeves, variety VTuber Bao, and Genshin Impact streamers Tuanto and Atsu will be joining the event.

They’re also bringing in voice actors from Genshin Impact, including Anne Yatco who played Raiden Shogun as well as Ratana who voiced the character Yae Miko.

There are also local creators and streamers coming in like JiConyo, cosplayer Kitz Cua, gamers and streamers KrisRey and MaggieKarp.

Plus, artists like Hunghang, Little Things, Sskait, and Libreng Komiks.

See full list of guests here.

Get your tickets

Tickets are running out fast, so if you’re G, you can get them at https://www.conquestph.com/tickets. If you bought tickets for the canceled 2020 event, you can redeem passes for this year’s festival here. – Rappler.com