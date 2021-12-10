FULL LIST: Winners of The Game Awards 2021

The year’s best videogames were recognized and celebrated at The Game Awards 2021, which returned to a physical event this year at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, after its virtual iteration last year. It was a more even field this year compared to 2020 when The Last of Us Part II dominated with seven trophies, including Game of the Year.
Two games are tied this year for taking home the most awards: the innovative co-op adventure It Takes Two and the ambitious racer Forza Horizon 5. The former took home Game of the Year honors along with Best Family and Best Multiplayer trophies. The latter meanwhile was awarded the Best Sports/Racing, Innovation in Accessibility, and Best Audio Design.
The event also showed off new trailers for upcoming videogames such as Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, Alan Wake II, and Star Wars Eclipse; a trailer for the sequel to the Sonic movie; and a segment for The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss who promoted the upcoming Matrix Resurrections movie, and the Matrix Awakens demo, an interactive experience now downloadable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Game of the Year
- WINNER: It Takes Two
- Deathloop
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Indie
- WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Debut Indie
- WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Best Performance
- WINNER: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Best Action
- WINNER: Returnal
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
Best Art Direction
- WINNER: Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Mobile
- WINNER: Genshin Impact
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Narrative
- WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Psychonauts 2
Best Action/Adventure
- WINNER: Metroid Dread
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Ongoing Game
- WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Innovation in Accessibility
- WINNER: Forza Horizon 5
- Far Cry 6
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Game Direction
- WINNER: Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Family
- WINNER: It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Best Fighting
- WINNER: Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Sim/Strategy
- WINNER: Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best VR/AR
- WINNER: Resident Evil 4 VR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Sniper Elite VR
Most Anticipated Game
- WINNER: Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Players’ Voice
- WINNER: Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- It Takes Two
- Forza Horizon 5
- Resident Evil Village
Best RPG
- WINNER: Tales of Arise
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
Best Score and Music
- WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Audio Design
- WINNER: Forza Horizon 5
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Games for Impact
- WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory
- No Longer Home
Best Community Support
- WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Sports/Racing
- WINNER: Forza Horizon 5
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best Multiplayer
- WINNER: It Takes Two
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Content Creator of the Year
- WINNER Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best Esports Athlete
- WINNER Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Best Esports Team
- WINNER: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- DWG KIA (League of Legends)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA 2)
Best Esports Coach
- WINNER: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
Best Esports Event
- WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Best Esports
- WINNER: League of Legends
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- DOTA 2
- Valorant
