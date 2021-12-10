FULL LIST: Winners of The Game Awards 2021

'It Takes Two' takes home Game of the Year honors, along with the Best Family and Best Multiplayer awards

The year’s best videogames were recognized and celebrated at The Game Awards 2021, which returned to a physical event this year at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, after its virtual iteration last year. It was a more even field this year compared to 2020 when The Last of Us Part II dominated with seven trophies, including Game of the Year.

Two games are tied this year for taking home the most awards: the innovative co-op adventure It Takes Two and the ambitious racer Forza Horizon 5. The former took home Game of the Year honors along with Best Family and Best Multiplayer trophies. The latter meanwhile was awarded the Best Sports/Racing, Innovation in Accessibility, and Best Audio Design.

The event also showed off new trailers for upcoming videogames such as Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, Alan Wake II, and Star Wars Eclipse; a trailer for the sequel to the Sonic movie; and a segment for The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss who promoted the upcoming Matrix Resurrections movie, and the Matrix Awakens demo, an interactive experience now downloadable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Game of the Year

WINNER: It Takes Two

Deathloop

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Indie

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best Performance

WINNER: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Best Action

WINNER: Returnal

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Mobile

WINNER: Genshin Impact

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Narrative

WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Best Action/Adventure

WINNER : Metroid Dread

: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Ongoing Game

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Innovation in Accessibility

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Far Cry 6

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Game Direction

WINNER: Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Family

WINNER: It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Fighting

WINNER: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Sim/Strategy

WINNER: Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best VR/AR

WINNER: Resident Evil 4 VR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Sniper Elite VR

Most Anticipated Game

WINNER: Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Players’ Voice

WINNER: Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

It Takes Two

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Best RPG

WINNER: Tales of Arise

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Best Score and Music

WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Games for Impact

WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

No Longer Home

Best Community Support

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Sports/Racing

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer

WINNER: It Takes Two

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Content Creator of the Year

WINNER Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Athlete

WINNER Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team

WINNER: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

(CS:GO) Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

Best Esports Coach

WINNER: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Best Esports Event

WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Esports

WINNER: League of Legends

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA 2

Valorant

