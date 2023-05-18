Google planning AI use for ads, customer service, content creation ideas – report

Part of the push is to allow its PaLM-2-enabled tools to let advertisers create their own media assets, and to suggest videos for Youtube creators to make

Google is planning to expand its use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and add it to its advertising ecosystem, among other portions of its business.

Internal documents cited by a CNBC report from Wednesday, May 17, said Google would be using generative AI to automate advertising and ad-supported consumer services.

The documents also indicated that certain groups within the company are planning to use tools taking advantage of its its PaLM-2 large language model to let advertisers create their own media assets, as well as suggest videos for Youtube creators to make.

CNBC added Google has also been testing PaLM-2 for youth content on YouTube to help with things like titles and descriptions, as well as offering five video ideas for creators based on topics relevant to the creator or, more likely, to the interests of a particular YouTube content maker.

The documents further added Google wants to use its AI systems to help power its customer support strategies for its products, by providing automated support chatbots which could answer specific questions clearly and by allowing follow-up questions to be asked and answered by the AI.

Such an initiative would likely be used on the company’s more than 100 products, such as the Google Play Store, Gmail, and Maps, among others.

More is expected to be made known on May 23, when Google shows off its plans for advertisers at Google Marketing Live, an annual advertiser-centric event. – Rappler.com