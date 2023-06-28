Google served ‘significant quantities’ of ads on substandard sites – report

Adalytics says, Google's TrueView skippable in-stream ads look to have been served on websites and apps that did not meet Google’s stated quality standards

New research from Adalytics, a company helping brands find out where their ads appear online, points to Google violating its promised advertising standards in relation to the placement of TrueView video ads on other websites.

Adalytics’s report said it found that, “for years, significant quantities of TrueView skippable in-stream ads, purchased by many different brands and media agencies, appear to have been served on hundreds of thousands of websites and apps in which the consumer experience did not meet Google’s stated quality standards.”

This meant, according to Adalytics’ examples, that TrueView in-stream ads “were served muted and auto-playing as out-stream video or as obscured video players on independent sites.”

This appeared to be prevalent, as ad placement reports from brands and advertisers pointed to ad campaigns in which 42% to 75% of TrueView in-stream as spending was allocated to Google Video Partner sites, as well as apps not meeting Google’s standards.

More than a hundred brands – including Microsoft, Samsung, and Disney Plus and some brands related to government entities in the US, Canada and others – as well as a number of media agencies and media buying companies were said to be affected by this.

A report from the Wall Street Journal, itself one of the over 100 brands said to be affected, added background on the marked difference in spending by ad buyers. It said brands “typically pay about $100 for every 1,000 completed views of the ads on third-party sites, according to several ad-buyers,” while lower-quality ads sell for about $5 per 1,000 instances of ads.

WSJ’s report said ad buyers “pay the premium rate to avoid ad placements that are intrusive, such as those that load in the margins of the user’s desired content.”

Ad buyers seeking refunds

Meanwhile, a Google statement said Adalytics’ report “makes many claims that are inaccurate and doesn’t reflect how we keep advertisers safe.”

Adding that it has strict policies for the program that serves video ads on third-party sites, it also said it regularly removes ads “from partner sites that violate our policies and we’ll take any appropriate actions once the full report is shared with us” as part of its brand safety efforts.

Ad buyers speaking to the Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, wanted refunds as a result of the report.

Joshua Lowcock, global chief media officer at ad agency UM Worldwide, said the findings pointed to an unacceptable breach of trust by YouTube.”

“Google must fix this and fully refund clients for any fraud and impressions that failed to meet Google’s own policies,” Lowcock added.

Giovanni Sollazzo, founder, chairman and chief executive of digital-ad agency AIDEM said he “felt cheated.”

“What I requested to buy was not what I got. This should entitle me to a refund for invalid traffic,” he added.

While Adalytics noted the methodology “represents only a sample of the entire YouTube and Google Ads ecosystems” and should be seen as estimates and not potentially representative of the broader ecosystem of online advertising, the report still raises questions about how hard it is for ad buyers to properly gauge how, and if, their ad spending is having an actual effect. – Rappler.com