Google, Universal Music in talks to license artists for AI-made songs – report

Google and Universal Music Group's negotiations are expected to include a new AI tool that would allow users to create songs using singers' voices, and financial compensation for the artists

MANILA, Philippines – Google has begun negotiations with music firm Universal Music Group (UMG) to license music and voices for AI-generated songs, according to a Financial Times report.

This comes in the same week that the company made a proposal to the Australian government to relax copyright rules to accommodate AI systems, requiring copyright holders to opt out later if they do not want their intellectual property to be used.

Negotiations are in very early stages, but are expected to include a new program that would allow users to create songs using artist voices and melodies, with copyright holders being paid, and given the choice of opting in.

In the past few months, some AI-generated music have gone viral including one with fake vocals from popular artists Drake and The Weeknd back in April. UMG asked streaming services to take down the song, saying it violated its rights as a copyright holder. The company had also asked the same services to prevent AI companies to scrape its music to train AI systems to generate new songs.

UMG’s talks with Google, while still sparse on details, appears to be seeking out ways for artists and copyright holders to be compensated if indeed their voices or other musical creators would be used in AI systems.

Paul McCartney has also said that AI was used in creating the “final” Beatles song in June. In the same month, the Grammys banned AI-only music, allowing “only human creators.” On the subject of copyright and artists’ voices, The Guardian quoted Warner Music Group CEO Robery Kyncl as saying that “there’s nothing more precious to an artist than their voice, and protecting their voice is protecting their livelihood and protecting their persona.” – Rappler.com