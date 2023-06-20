Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of data allegedly stolen from Reddit in February

The hackers, while asking for $4.5 million to not leak the data, have also requested that Reddit undo planned API changes that would harm third-party apps

Hackers have threatened to release 80 gigabytes of data allegedly taken from Reddit during a breach of the company’s systems in February.

The BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, claimed on a post on their dark web site they stole 80 GB of compressed data from Reddit. A TechCrunch report adds Reddit spokesperson Gina Antonini confirmed that BlackCat’s claims relate to a cyber incident confirmed by the company on February 9, though Antonini did not answer other questions related to this.

On Saturday, June 17, BlackCat threatened to leak the “confidential” data, though the nature of the supposedly stolen data was unclear, and they have not shared evidence of data theft to corroborate their statements.

The post, called “The Reddit Files,” says BlackCat tried to contact Reddit twice – on April 13 and June 16 – but did not receive a response.

“I told them in my first email that I would wait for their IPO to come along. But this seems like the perfect opportunity! We are very confident that Reddit will not pay any money for their data,” BlackCat said, adding, “We expect to leak the data.”

The hackers, while asking for $4.5 million to not leak the data, have also requested that Reddit undo its planned application programming interface (API) changes.

The changes would unduly harm third-party apps, as the company seeks to charge developers to use their API and make API calls to access information on Reddit.

Reddit has not said anything in response to BlackCat’s demands as of yet. – Rappler.com