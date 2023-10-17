House of Representatives website offline again following ‘suspicious, unusual activities’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco says the action was taken 'as a precautionary measure to double-check and reinforce the cybersecurity measures we have undertaken, ensuring no vulnerabilities remain'

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives took its website offline on Tuesday afternoon, October 17, at 12:58 pm for further maintenance following “suspicious and unusual activities” less than 24 hours after it was restored.

“The action has been taken as a precautionary measure to double-check and reinforce the cybersecurity measures we have undertaken, ensuring no vulnerabilities remain,” House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco said in a statement.

Update: The House of Representatives has decided to take its website offline less than 24 hours after being restored as a "precautionary measure."



The lower chamber said it detected "suspicious and unusual activities" despite security updates @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/BXo7ExCEPd — Kaycee Valmonte (@kayceevalmonte) October 17, 2023

As of writing, the chamber has yet to announce when its website will go online again.

“We understand the inconvenience this might cause and appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work diligently to address these concerns,” Velasco said.

This happened despite improved cybersecurity measures taken after its website was defaced by local hackers over the weekend. Velasco clarified on Monday that no data was compromised and the website’s licenses were updated.

The chamber is among the string of government agencies that were recently targeted by cyberattacks. A ransomware attack on September 22 led to the leak of around 600 gigabytes of data from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), which includes PhilHealth employees and members’ records. (RELATED: NPC launches ‘Na-leak ba ang PhilHealth Data ko?’ search portal)

On October 11, the Philippine Statistics Authority also reported that information from its Community-Based Monitoring System – or the data used to complement the government’s poverty alleviation programs – was also leaked online.

The lower chamber said it is currently working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and law enforcement agencies in investigating the October 15 unauthorized access to its website.

Velasco told the media on Monday that it viewed the incident as a warning. As a precaution, the DICT investigated the chamber’s other online platforms to look for vulnerabilities that need to be addressed.

While it updates its cybersecurity measures, the House of Representatives is considering hiring a third-party consultant to help improve cybersecurity measures. – Rappler.com