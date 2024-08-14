Phone maker realme touts sub-5 minute full charges with new tech

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The company says its charging technology takes about two minutes to break past 50% charge and about four-and-a-half minutes for a full charge

MANILA, Philippines – Phone maker realme announced on Tuesday, August 13, the launch of its latest breakthroughs in fast-charging technology which they say can allow a smartphone to fully charge in under five minutes.

The company said its charging technology, which they’re calling the 320W SuperSonic Charge, takes about two minutes to break past 50% charge and about four-and-a-half minutes for a full charge, though the company’s announcement does note these results are based on laboratory testing in ideal conditions – which would likely mean a combination of the charger-and-battery solution in a compatible smartphone.

The realme charging technology takes advantage of a folded, quad-cell battery with a 4,420 mAh capacity. The charging battery uses four separate cells that can be charged simultaneously. Each cell is under 3mm thick, but still provides a 10% increase in capacity when compared to traditional technologies and designs.

Meanwhile, the charger itself is supposed to look like the standard 240W charger but has greater power density at 3.3W per cubic centimeter. The charger supports a variety of advanced mainstream charging protocols, such as UFCS (up to 320W), PD, and SuperVOOC.

The realme charging solution also comes with dual USB-C outputs for simultaneous fast charging – with 150W for realme phones and 65W for compatible laptops.

Pricing and availability for standalone charging solutions does not appear to have been announced, though you can likely expect the latest realme smartphones to come with the technologies baked in.

