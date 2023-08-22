Inspira launches 5th cybersecurity facility in PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The new facility will serve Filipino enterprises and function as a 'near-shore option for ASEAN multinationals'

MANILA, Philippines – Global cybersecurity firm Inspira announced it has launched its fifth Cyber Fusion Center in the Philippines back in July. The company says this will strengthen its global cybersecurity coverage.

The new facility, located at the Finance Centre Building in BGC, Taguig, will serve as a service center for Filipino enterprises and organizations looking to shore up their cybersecurity capabilities. Cybersecurity spending around the world is expected to grow by 13%, according to tech analytics firm Canalys.

Inspira’s expansion reflects that growing demand, not just in the Philippines but also in the ASEAN region. The new facility will also be “a near-shore option for ASEAN multinationals, and an in-region facility for Asia Pacific clients.”

“The launch of our fifth CFC in the Philippines is a strategic move, demonstrating our commitment to global growth and cybersecurity excellence. It represents our multi-million-dollar investment in cybersecurity talent, packaged solutions, and industry-based expertise,” said Josef Figueroa, ASEAN President of Inspira.

The CFC houses the facilities for its Security Operations Center (SOC) and the Network Operations Center (NOC) as part of the firm’s offerings of a “unique, unified, and integrated approach to end-to-end security.”

The company also said that the new facility aims to address the cybersecurity skills gap in the country, through partnerships with other organizations and academic institutions.

In June 2023, the US Embassy at an event, addressed the importance of beefing up the country’s cybersecurity talent, noting that Singapore has about 3,000 cybersecurity professionals while the Philippines, which has a much larger population, only has 200. It is a critical need as the Embassy pointed out that about 90% of transactions that go through Wall Street, go through the Philippines as well.

With the shortage, the Philippines could potentially be a weak link in this cybersecurity chain, which makes cybersecurity a crucial component in the country’s economic security.

Inspira’s fifth facility is also fully integrated with similar facilities in India, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, – Rappler.com