Internet watchdog confirms Instagram blocked in Russia

Russian flag and Instagram logo are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken March 11, 2022.

Netblocks data shows that the social media platform has become unreachable in Russia

Global internet watchdog Netblocks on Sunday, March 13 (March 14, Philippine time), reported Instagram had been blocked in Russia, confirming an earlier report that the country’s state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, had notified Instagram users the service would cease from midnight of the same date.

The Netblocks account Twitter said, “Confirmed: Real-time network data show #Instagram is now restricted in #Russia across multiple providers.”

The organization showed a chart of internet providers in Russia, on which Instagram is unreachable:

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show #Instagram is now restricted in #Russia across multiple providers; the popular social network has been banned by internet regulator Roskomnadzor after similar measures taken against Twitter and Facebook



📰 Report: https://t.co/1JIs5peFeO pic.twitter.com/ICunkqkhXF — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 13, 2022

“Real-time network data show that the restrictions are coming into effect across multiple providers rendering the platform widely unusable, corroborating user reports. Instagram is amongst Russia’s most used online platforms, exceeding the popularity of Twitter and Facebook, with the visual format popular with Russian influencers and businesses,” Netblocks said.

It also noted that virtual private networks (VPNs) could be used to circumvent the block but that Russians also do not have easy access to such services. “Instagram can be accessed indirectly through the use of VPN services, which can work around government-imposed internet restrictions. However, many do not have access to VPN software and the usage of Instagram is expected to fall significantly in Russia as a result of the measure,” it said.

Prior to blocking the service, Roskomnadzor, sent an email message to users, telling people to move their photos and videos before the shutdown, and encouraging them to move their content to Russia’s own “competitive internet platforms.”

The shutdown came in the wake of a temporary change to Meta’s hate speech policy that would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers within the context of the ongoing Ukraine invasion – a change earlier reported by Reuters based on internal Meta emails it had seen.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

The change angered Russia, and called for Meta to be labeled an “extremist organization.”

“A criminal case has been initiated… in connection with illegal calls for murder and violence against citizens of the Russian Federation by employees of the American company Meta, which owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

Russia had earlier blocked Facebook on March 5, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media. – Rappler.com