Internet Culture
Internet Culture
social media

‘Salamat sa lahat’: PinoyExchange to close after 23 years on April 15

Russell Ku
‘Salamat sa lahat’: PinoyExchange to close after 23 years on April 15
Before Facebook and Twitter, Filipinos shared their takes on different topics on the online forum, which was founded on July 12, 1999

MANILA, Philippines – An important piece of Philippine internet culture is waving goodbye to Filipinos after more than 23 years, as online forum site PinoyExchange (PEx) shuts down on April 15. 

The website made the announcement through a social media post on Tuesday, April 4. 

PEx was founded on July 12, 1999, a time when the internet was only emerging in the Philippines. The website is known to be a space where users discuss a wide range of topics such as sports, cultures, and other interests.

It gained popularity through UAAP games as one of its founders, Jude Turcuato, also known as play-by-play commentator Kaboom!, would read PEx comments during televised games. 

PEx currently has 1.5 million monthly users. It also managed to outlive websites and applications that were popular during its peak such as Friendster, Multiply, and Yahoo! Messenger, among others. 

Following the announcement, social media users recounted their nostalgic memories with PEx, saying that the site “proved [Filipinos] wrong when they said there are no real people on the internet.” 

What’s your favorite memory with PinoyExchange? Share them by tagging @rapplerdotcom on Facebook or Twitter. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Russell Ku

Russell Ku is a digital communications specialist at Rappler, believing in the power of stories to build an empathic society. Outside of work, he dives deep into pop culture, especially the world of K-Pop.
More from Russell Ku