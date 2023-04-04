‘Salamat sa lahat’: PinoyExchange to close after 23 years on April 15

Before Facebook and Twitter, Filipinos shared their takes on different topics on the online forum, which was founded on July 12, 1999

MANILA, Philippines – An important piece of Philippine internet culture is waving goodbye to Filipinos after more than 23 years, as online forum site PinoyExchange (PEx) shuts down on April 15.

The website made the announcement through a social media post on Tuesday, April 4.

For nearly 24 years, https://t.co/FW8IisZCSJ became the virtual home of many Filipinos here and abroad. It is with deep sadness that we announce that PEx will say goodbye on April 15, 2023.

Maraming Salamat! pic.twitter.com/zWT39dcn39 — PinoyExchange (@pinoyexchange) April 4, 2023

PEx was founded on July 12, 1999, a time when the internet was only emerging in the Philippines. The website is known to be a space where users discuss a wide range of topics such as sports, cultures, and other interests.

It gained popularity through UAAP games as one of its founders, Jude Turcuato, also known as play-by-play commentator Kaboom!, would read PEx comments during televised games.

PEx currently has 1.5 million monthly users. It also managed to outlive websites and applications that were popular during its peak such as Friendster, Multiply, and Yahoo! Messenger, among others.

Following the announcement, social media users recounted their nostalgic memories with PEx, saying that the site “proved [Filipinos] wrong when they said there are no real people on the internet.”

@pinoyexchange proved people wrong when they said walang totoong tao sa Internet. Met the best people in my life right now from the forum, and I'm really glad I got to be part of this family. Love you PEx!!!



Movie reviewer & Campus Life moderator hoyheyjey signing off! 🫰🫶 https://t.co/IGCucWIDRm — ajs (@montiwotutee) April 4, 2023

I was a PExer since 1999 and met a lot of awesome people there including many of my life-long friends including @tr1pnaut1k @roccosison @marvinnatural etc. Their Wireless Journal feature was my first Twitter-like experience. Awesome times.



Salamat, PinoyExchange! https://t.co/7PPhVWNFBO — Cat Daddy Jamesy (@sirnicolay) April 4, 2023

Shoutout to all my castaways. It has been an honor being your host. Thank you to @pinoyexchange for the fun memories. https://t.co/My7Gu0nnoY pic.twitter.com/mC7yQpLAEm — Fitz Villafuerte (@brodfitz) April 4, 2023

End of an era. Thank you for being the source of backlog showbiz chismis. 😢 https://t.co/AM9q2Wtr9d — Ellaine (엘래인) 💗 (@ellainemujar) April 4, 2023

What's your favorite memory with PinoyExchange?