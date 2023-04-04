‘Salamat sa lahat’: PinoyExchange to close after 23 years on April 15

MANILA, Philippines – An important piece of Philippine internet culture is waving goodbye to Filipinos after more than 23 years, as online forum site PinoyExchange (PEx) shuts down on April 15.
The website made the announcement through a social media post on Tuesday, April 4.
PEx was founded on July 12, 1999, a time when the internet was only emerging in the Philippines. The website is known to be a space where users discuss a wide range of topics such as sports, cultures, and other interests.
It gained popularity through UAAP games as one of its founders, Jude Turcuato, also known as play-by-play commentator Kaboom!, would read PEx comments during televised games.
PEx currently has 1.5 million monthly users. It also managed to outlive websites and applications that were popular during its peak such as Friendster, Multiply, and Yahoo! Messenger, among others.
Following the announcement, social media users recounted their nostalgic memories with PEx, saying that the site “proved [Filipinos] wrong when they said there are no real people on the internet.”
What's your favorite memory with PinoyExchange?
