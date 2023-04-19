Goodbye, tilapia surprise: Selecta’s transparent ice cream container goes viral

'‘Di na tayo malilinlang. Selecta na nag-adjust,’ says Facebook user Angelo Jose who posted the now viral photo of the container

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos have long been traumatized by ice cream containers in the freezer. Is it really ice cream inside? Is it tilapia? Galunggong? Frozen sinigang? Over the years, Filipinos have learned to temper their excitement over seeing an ice cream container in the fridge.

Selecta is apparently putting a stop to that tradition. Facebook user Angelo Jose posted a photo of what appears to be the new container for Selecta ice cream. It’s transparent. That means, you’ll see right away whether it’s truly delightful Double Dutch, or it’s been sadly repurposed for frozen seafood.

So goodbye, tilapia surprise, and goodbye to kids being traumatized by these containers:

“‘Di na tayo malilinlang. Selecta na nag-adjust,’ says Jose. (We won’t be fooled anymore. Selecta was the one that adjusted.) – Rappler.com