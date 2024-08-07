Rappler Talk Tech: ‘Until Then’ developers on Filipino representation in games

Polychroma Games talks to Rappler about the significance of putting a Filipino story in video game form. Watch the episode on Friday, August 9, 3 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – Polychroma Games released its game Until Then in May, garnering a positive response from critics, with praise for its pixel art, story, and its inspired representation of Filipino culture in video game form.

The video game industry sees a lot of stories about the ninjas and samurai of Japan, or cowboys from America’s wild, wild west. With games having become an important venue for storytelling, it’s become crucial that other cultures also get to tell their nation’s tales in this interactive format.

So beyond just simple “Pinoy pride,” Until Then holds a special place for showing Filipino gamers a look at their own culture and unique stories, and showcasing a slice of Filipino culture to foreign players, in a format that speaks to them.

Polychroma Games' Dominique Duran, art director, Mariel Tuble, writer, and Gerald Dizon, senior character artist expounds on these points.