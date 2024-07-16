Following ban, Kaspersky to shutter US operations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KASPERSKY. A man walks next to a Russian Kaspersky stand during the GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022.

Kaspersky, in a statement confirming source reports, says it will 'gradually wind down' operations starting on July 20.

Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky announced on Monday, July 15, it would be closing its US operations and laying off staff.

The news, first reported by independent journalist Kim Zetter on Zero Day, comes after the US barred the sale of Kaspersky products in the country, citing security risks.

Kaspersky, in a statement confirming source reports, said it would “gradually wind down” operations starting on July 20. Kaspersky earlier said it would fight the US ban in court.

“The company has carefully examined and evaluated the impact of the US legal requirements and made this sad and difficult decision as business opportunities in the country are no longer viable,” Kaspersky said in a statement, adding the US layoffs affect “less than 50 employees in the US.”

US officials claim Kaspersky products could be used to spy on American users.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a June call with reporters that “Russia has shown it has the capacity and… the intent to exploit Russian companies like Kaspersky to collect and weaponize the personal information of Americans and that is why we are compelled to take the action that we are taking today.”

Raimondo said US businesses and consumers who choose to continue using or have Kaspersky products and services aren’t violating the law.

“However, I would encourage you in as strong as possible terms to immediately stop using that software and switch to an alternative in order to protect yourself and your data and your family,” Raimondo added. – Rappler.com