Lenovo launches Legion Gen 9 and LOQ Series in the PH

Here's a rundown of the new Lenovo gaming laptops available this year in the Philippines

In the Philippine launch of this year’s Lenovo Legion gaming computers, Clifford Chong, gaming category manager of Lenovo Asia Pacific, highlighted their “Coldfront” technology, a cooling solution exclusive to the new Legion 7i and Legion 5i laptops.

The system tweaks where cool air is directed, and where hot air is expelled, which Lenovo says allows the computers to draw out an additional 25W of power while achieving 2dB noise reduction, and a 2°C drop in skin temperature, compared to the previous generation.

According to Chong, the Gen 9 Pro Series laptops have 15 times the cooling capability of the popular ThinkPad X1 carbon.

The Legion Gen 9 lineup includes the Legion 5i, the Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 9i. All of these, as well as the cheaper Lenovo LOQ, are capable of overclocking and are equipped with Lenovo LA AI Core Chips.

These chips, Lenovo said, boost performance and enhance frames-per-second performance through real-time AI tuning that continuously scrutinizes sensors for optimal resource distribution.

Savage vs. stealth design

The Legion 9i, described “savage” by Chong, is powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and a display with a 165Hz response rate. And yes, its keyboard (and bottom strips) light up in a fully customizable mix of red, green, and blue, while its frame is made with a compressed carbon fiber cover.

The Legion 7i and Legion 7i Pro, which Chong called “stealth,” are the lineup’s attempt for a more refined design. Like 9i, these are powered by Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 to 4090 GPUs.

The 7 series laptops feature anodized aluminum, and its customizable RGB can be swapped for a white backlight for discretion. Other subtle details include a fingerprint reader and a camera with an e-privacy shutter.

Both Lenovo’s “savage” and “stealth” laptops have a Legion Truestrike keyboard, which features a full number pad, large arrow keys, backlighting, and Fn combinations for easy shortcuts.

Its easily removable keys are part of how Lenovo is addressing the issue of e-waste, making it easier to swap out the keys at any time.

For gamers and creators

For the more budget conscious, Lenovo unveils the LOQ, which is powered by a 13th Gen Intel® Core i5 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

It has a 15.6’’ display, up to 32GB of memory, and up to 2TB of Gen4 PCIe storage, and has Nahimic® Audio by SteelSeries, which provides a 3D audio experience. LOQ, Lenovo said, balances budget with power, starting at ₱51,995.

Meanwhile, the Legion 5i and 5i Pro have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics and 13th to 14th-generation Intel Core processors. All Legion devices carry 64 GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage.

Chong says that these laptops are also for creators. Their AI capabilities automate settings for optimal performance in streaming, video editing, rendering, and other resource-heavy tasks.

All Legion laptops come with a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s a price list:

Product Starting Price LOQ 15IAX9 P51,995 LOQ 15IRX9 P59,995 Legion 5i 16” P114,995 Legion Pro 5i 16” P144,995 Legion 7i 16” P159,995 Legion Pro 7i 16” P219,995 Legion 9i 16” P354,995

– Rappler.com