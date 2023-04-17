PH-based Limitless Lab launches GreatGov GPT, ‘AI tool for public policy writing’

Limitless Lab says the tool is meant to 'jumpstart' the writing process for public officials rather than being an end-to-end solution

MANILA, Philippines – Tech firm Limitless Lab on Friday, April 14, announced the launched of GreatGov GPT, which it calls an “AI tool for public policy writing.”

The tool, the company says, will let public officials “readily generate policy drafts and ideas such as memoranda, bills, ordinances, guidelines, and terms of references.” Users input key information on an interface, and receive policy drafts “within minutes.”

The AI-enabled application is meant initially to “jumpstart” the writing process for officials by providing AI-generated drafts and ideas, rather than being an end-to-end solution for public policy writing, the company says.

Joie Cruz, the company’s CEO, says more features will be added in the future, as well as improvements to its AI algorithm.

“As someone who was once a millennial working in government, I know how time-consuming and tedious it can be to write documents such as project proposals and guidelines… We strongly believe that if we empower and enable our public servants – including government employees and officials – with the right tools and methodologies to work smarter and do better, we also help improve the lives of Filipinos,” Cruz said.



Founded in 2018, Limitless Lab has worked with the public and private sectors in areas including education, media literacy, environmental sustainability, agriculture, and gender equality. – Rappler.com