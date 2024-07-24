Meta releases ‘world’s most capable openly available’ large language model, Llama 3.1

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Meta on Wednesday, July 24, announced the launch of its newest large language model, Llama 3.1, saying that its most capable version, the 405B, “is the first openly available model that rivals the top AI models when it comes to state-of-the-art capabilities in general knowledge, steerability, math, tool use, and multilingual translation.”

Llama 3.1 has two other variants, the 8B and 70B, with the name pertaining to the number of parameters in billions that the model takes into account when processing requests.

Meta claims in its announcement that Llama 3.1 is able to outperform competing paid services. Evaluating the model on “150 benchmark data sets,” the company said its flagship 405B “is competitive with leading foundation models across a range of tasks, including GPT-4, GPT-4o, and Claude 3.5 Sonnet”.

While Meta’s published testing figures show better performance in some regards, Reuters noted that Llama 3.1’s 405 billion parameters trail OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, which is reported to have one trillion parameters, while an upcoming Amazon model will reportedly have 2 trillion parameters.

A key point for Meta is that Llama is open-source, and hence free-to-use for developers. End users in the US will also be able to access Llama 3.1 first on WhatsApp and the meta.ai website. Accessing the said site from the Philippines currently says that it is not yet available in the country.

Following WhatsApp and access via the meta.ai website, The Verge said that implementations of 3.1 will be coming to Instagram and Facebook in the coming weeks.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a separate post said that open-source AI is the way forward for the industry.

He compared his firm’s open-source AI model to the open-source Linux operating system that allowed flexibility for developers, eventually becoming “the industry standard foundation for both cloud computing and the operating systems that run most mobile devices.” Google’s Android OS, for example, is Linux-based.

Zuckerberg noted the need to “not get locked into a closed vendor.”

“Open source enables a broad ecosystem of companies with compatible toolchains that you can move between easily,” the CEO said. – Rappler.com