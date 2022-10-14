Meta’s top product design executive announces departure

META. A logo of Meta Platforms Inc. is seen at its booth, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022

Meta Platforms’ top product design executive, vice president Margaret Stewart, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she was leaving after more than 10 years at the company.

Among other duties, Stewart oversaw a Responsible Innovation team that focused on identifying potential harms in products before they were built but was dissolved earlier this year. In her post, she said she was “sad” about the reorganization.

She also said she had not yet decided on a plan for what she would do next. – Rappler.com