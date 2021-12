MICROSOFT. A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California US November 7, 2017

Microsoft's search service says a 'relevant government agency' has required it to suspend its 'auto suggest' function for 30 days

Microsoft Corp’s internet search engine Bing said it has been required by a “relevant government agency” to suspend its “auto suggest” function in China for 30 days.

“Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respect the rule of law and users’ right to access information,” Bing said on its Chinese search site on Friday. – Rappler.com