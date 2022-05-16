Netflix in early stages of exploring livestreaming – report

NETFLIX. A Netflix logo is shown on a TV screen ahead of a Swiss vote on a referendum called "Lex Netflix" in this illustration taken May 9, 2022.

Deadline reports a small team is currently working on this, and it is in the preliminary stages of development

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix is in the early stages of exploring livestreaming features, Deadline reported on Friday, May 13, US time. The streaming giant which had lost subscribers in the recent quarter made the confirmation to the US entertainment publication.

The company is also known to be developing an ad-supported tier for the platform, and is also planning to crack down on password sharing. Livestreaming, one of the most engaging methods in delivering content, would shake up the usual Netflix experience.

Deadline suggested a number of ways that livestreaming may be implemented on the platform such as live voting for competition series and talent contests, streaming live comedy events such as the Netflix Is A Joke festival, holding live reunions for reality shows such as Selling Sunset, and possibly hosting live specials for talent-based competition series appearing on the platform.

A competitor, Disney Plus, which is currently not available in the Philippines, had begun testing livestreaming this year, airing the announcement of the nominees for the Academy Awards in February, and is now home to Dancing With the Stars, which will debut this year, The Verge mentioned in its story on Deadline’s scoop.

Deadline emphasized that sources say it’s really very early for the product, that there is no current timeline, and there is only currently a small group within Netflix in the preliminary stages of developing the technology. – Rappler.com