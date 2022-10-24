Neuralink’s ‘show & tell’ delayed by one month, Elon Musk says

ELON MUSK. SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019

San Francisco-based Neuralink is a company developing wireless brain computer chips that may help cure neurological conditions like Alzheimer's, dementia, and spinal cord injuries

Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday pushed back by a month the date for Neuralink’s “show & tell” event to November 30 and did not provide further information.

The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket developer SpaceX said in August that the event would be held on October 31.

Co-founded by Musk in 2016, San Francisco-based Neuralink aims to implant wireless brain computer chips to help cure neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s, dementia and spinal cord injuries and fuse humankind with artificial intelligence.

Musk said in a 2019 presentation that Neuralink was aiming to receive regulatory approval for trials to implant chips into humans by the end of 2020, but the company has yet to receive such an approval or bring a product to market.

Musk approached brain chip implant developer Synchron Inc about a potential investment after he expressed frustration to Neuralink employees over their slow progress to win regulatory clearance for its devices. – Rappler.com