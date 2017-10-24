Sony bringing back robot dogs as smart home devices – report
MANILA, Philippines – Sony is reportedly bringing back the robot dog as a possible home appliance controller, reports indicated on Tuesday, October 24.
The Wall Street Journal said the device would likely be shown off at a November media event.
The Verge added the new robot dog will have improved movement. It will also be internet-capable, allowing it to control household appliances.
Sony previously released a line of robot dogs known as the Aibo, with some selling for as much as $2,500.
The official name for the new robot dog lineup, as well as pricing details, have yet to be released. – Rappler.com