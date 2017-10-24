The new robot dog from Sony will reportedly have internet connectivity, allowing it to control household appliances

Published 5:07 PM, October 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sony is reportedly bringing back the robot dog as a possible home appliance controller, reports indicated on Tuesday, October 24.

The Wall Street Journal said the device would likely be shown off at a November media event.

The Verge added the new robot dog will have improved movement. It will also be internet-capable, allowing it to control household appliances.

Sony previously released a line of robot dogs known as the Aibo, with some selling for as much as $2,500.

The official name for the new robot dog lineup, as well as pricing details, have yet to be released. – Rappler.com