Does the addition of 3G make the revived 3310 more appealing to you?

Published 2:30 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nokia licensee HMD Global announced that the 3G version of its popular new-generation 3310 is now available in the Philippines with a suggested retail price of P2,790.

The older version is only capable of connecting to 2G networks, and was P300 cheaper at P2,490.

With 3G, the 3310 will be able to browse the net at faster speeds, and will be able to access social networks like Facebook and Twitter as well as other apps. It has 13% more volume than the 2G-only 3310, owing to the addition of 3G technology.

The 3G tech also drains the battery faster than the old model. The 3G version features 6.5 hours of talk time while the 2G version's talk time lasts for 22.1 hours.

Expect to see some minor differences between the operating system (OS) of the 3310 3G and the 2G one. Lastly, the new model is now dual-sim, perfect for those who keep two numbers with them.

Here's a list of its features:

3G connectivity for calling and texting

All-new customizable retro UI

Bluetooth 2.1 for pairing with speakers and other phones

FM radio and MP3 player for music

64 MB storage 1 plus a MicroSD card slot with support for up to 32 GB

2 MP camera with LED flash

Headphone jack

2.4" curved window with polarized layer for improved readability in sunlight

The Nokia 3310 3G is available in 4 colors: classic colors warm red and yellow, and new colors charcoal and azure. All come with a matte finish and new silver keypads. – Rappler.com