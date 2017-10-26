Access to Philippine government websites is free but access to external sites is capped at 3GB – with prepaid packages available for those who need more data

Published 4:35 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Internet service provider (ISP) Nexlogic is offering what it calls "free internet access" for cable TV subscribers in Laguna, starting this month.

The package isn't entirely free as interested subscribers will have to shell out P2,999 for a one-time purchase of a cable modem in order to use the company's "Juan's Internet Philippines" (JIP). But after purchasing the modem, subscribers will not have to pay a fixed monthly fee for the internet access beyond their regular cable TV subscription. Users also have the option to buy prepaid packages to add to their data allocation.

Currently, cable TV subscribers of Laguna Bay Vision and Telemarc Cable Laguna will be able to avail of the package. The cable modems from Nexlogic have built-in Wi-Fi, meaning that to access the internet, all a user needs is a device with Wi-Fi capabilities like a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Users have unlimited internet access but here's the caveat: free access is limited only to some sites. According to Nexlogic, users only have unlimited access to "all general information, education, and Philippine government websites (*.org, *.edu, *.gov.ph), as well as to selected interesting content and useful services, such as Skype, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger." Some examples of these useful, free-to-access sites are Wikipedia, TESDA, UP Open University, PhilHealth, and SSS.

That's not to say though that you can't access other sites. You still may access the rest of the internet and visit all the other websites out there such as Facebook and YouTube, but doing so will count towards a data cap of 3GB.

Once you've used up that data allocation, you'll have to buy prepaid packages. The prepaid packages have no data usage caps and will be available in 6-hour, 24-hour, 7-day, and 30-day increments. It's up to the user to the decide if he or she needs more broadband-level access to external, commercial sites.

With zero-monthly-fee access to some basic internet services and sites, Nexlogic, at the very least, allows more people to access online information on Wikipedia, communicate on several chat apps, and find government information without having to foot an extra bill at month's end.

For Nexlogic senior consultant Louis Casambre, formerly executive director of the Department of Science and Technology-Information and Communications Technology Office, it's a way of helping bridge the digital divide. (READ: Alibaba's Jack Ma: PH internet 'no good')

"Internet connectivity in the Philippines is one of the most expensive in Asia and the digital divide is growing because of it. Those with internet access can reap its benefits while those who do not get left behind. Our aim with JIP is to bring down the cost of internet access and remove the financial barriers to broadband internet access," he said.

Casambre added that their network isn't oversubscribed so that they can deliver constant internet speeds all the time. (READ: PH has slowest average internet speed in Asia Pacific – report)

"There have been many complaints about the speed and cost of internet service. Oversubscription is one of the reasons why the quality of retail internet service in the Philippines is the way it is. By maintaining service quality our partners will remain competitive with incumbent providers," he said. – Rappler.com